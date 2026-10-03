Cole | 12 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0

Head to Head

87 Tyler Powell vs. 46 Antwan Peek Jr.

Arizona will be without its top two pass-catching tight ends in Cole Rusk and Shane King, who both missed the Washington State game last week. Powell, who caught his first-career touchdown in Arizona's last home game against NIU, played 74 offensive snaps against Washington State. With Rusk out and King questionable, Powell will likely carry the load at tight end on Saturday.

Peek, the son of former Cincinnati and NFL linebacker Antwan Peek, leads the Bearcats in tackles and forced fumbles this season. Peek leads the Big 12 in forced fumbles (three) this season, with all three in the last two games. The Bearcats lead the Big 12 in forced fumbles (seven). Peek has nine stops, four quarterback hurries and a sack as a linebacker-safety hybrid.

3 Tre Smith vs. 74 Joe Cotton

Smith is coming off one of his most memorable performances as a Wildcat. Last week against Washington State, Smith recovered a fumble forced by linebacker Everett Roussaw and blocked a field goal, becoming the first Wildcat to do that in three years. Smith could improve his NFL Draft stock with a standout performance against Cotton and Cincinnati’s talented offensive line. Smith and Cotton are potential participants in the Senior Bowl.