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Arizona returned to the Davis Sports Center and the Dick Tomey Practice Fields for another training camp session on Tuesday.

It was a productive day for several members of Arizona’s 2026 recruiting class.

Arizona freshman tight end Henry Gabalis caught a touchdown from backup quarterback Sawyer Anderson in a 7-on-7 red-zone period. Anderson also had two touchdown passes to running back Wesley Yarbrough.

Gabalis also caught a touchdown pass from four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, the Wildcats’ highest-rated signee since Nic Costa in 2001, who’s catching up after missing the spring due to labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

Arizona’s highest-rated recruit for 2026, wide receiver R.J. Mosley, bounced back after a lackluster practice on Monday. In the same 7-on-7 period, Mosley pirouetted near the left side of the end zone — with Charlotte transfer cornerback Dwight Bootle in coverage — and dove for the touchdown pass thrown by Anderson. Mosley also had a back-shoulder touchdown grab against Wyoming transfer cornerback Tyrese Boss in a one-on-one period.

Despite having an off-day on Monday, Mosley is having a strong camp — same with fellow freshman receiver Caleb “Jet” Smith, who peeled away from defenders in the end zone to catch a pass from a scrambling Fifita, in the red-zone team period.

Arizona linebacker Dash Fifita also had a tackle for loss on a swing pass to a running back.

Arizona’s 2026 recruiting class has stepped up in a major way this training camp.

Here are other notes and observations from Arizona’s 11th fall training camp practice: