Arizona softball has yet to win a conference championship since joining the Big 12, but the program is recruiting as well as — if not better than — any of its peers in the league.
UA coach Caitlin Lowe announced the 2027 class on fall signing day Wednesday. D1Softball ranks the six-player group No. 11 nationally. It’s the second-highest-rated class in the Big 12 behind Arizona State, which is ranked eighth by D1Softball.
The class features two pitchers, two outfielders, an infielder and a catcher.
Here’s a snapshot of each player, along with comments from Lowe via UA media relations:
C Emma Anderson
Hometown: Eaton, Colorado
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High school: Eaton High School
Notable: Ranked as the No. 6 catcher in the nation by Extra Innings Softball and the No. 8 catcher in the nation by Softball America.
Lowe says: “Emma is a right-handed-hitting catcher from Colorado who brings versatility and a strong presence to the field. Behind the plate, she does a great job leading the defense while also having the athleticism and ability to contribute in the outfield. Offensively, she brings another strong bat to our lineup. Emma is the type of player who can impact the game on both sides of the ball, and we are excited about everything she will bring to our program.”
RHP Eloisa Maes
Hometown: Amarillo, Texas
High school: Melissa High School
Notable: Maes has been a member of two Texas 5A state champions at Melissa High School, which was named national champion by MaxPreps in 2025.
Lowe says: “Eloisa is a right-handed pitcher from Texas who brings a competitive edge, confidence and a unique pitching style to the circle. She does a great job keeping hitters off balance with her ability to change speeds. We are excited to add another solid arm from Texas to our pitching staff.”
RHP Arrianna Romero
Hometown: West Chula Vista, California
High school: Mater Dei Catholic High School
Notable: Romero helped Mater Dei become the first program to win back-to-back San Diego Section Open and SoCal Division 1 titles in 2025 and ’26.
Lowe says: “Arri continues to have a dominant high school and travel-ball career, highlighted by being named California State Junior Player of the Year. She is a competitor who thrives in big moments, and we want the ball in her hand when the game is on the line. We look forward to her growth against the best competition in the country.”
OF Taylor Sansaver
Hometown: Tracy, California
High school: Tracy High School
Notable: Sansaver was named first-team all-state as a junior in 2026 after batting .645 with four home runs and 44 RBIs in 93 at-bats.
Lowe says: "Taylor is a true triple-threat outfielder from California, bringing an incredible combination of speed and athleticism to the field. Offensively, she can use her short game to put pressure on the defense while also generating a ton of power at the plate. Defensively, Taylor is a strong outfielder who covers a tremendous amount of ground with a great arm.”
INF Charlie Simi
Hometown: Las Vegas
High school: Bishop Gorman High School
Notable: Simi was named first-team all-state as a sophomore in 2025 after hitting .420 with 13 doubles and eight home runs in 88 at-bats.
Lowe says: "Charlie is a powerful right-handed hitter ... who brings an undeniable presence to the field. She is an impact player offensively with the ability to change the momentum of a game with one swing. Her power at the plate, versatility in the infield and confident presence make her a true game changer.”
OF Mattea Stern
Hometown: Garden Grove, California
High school: Pacific High School
Notable: A longtime member of the famed OC Batbusters travel team, Stern helped Pacifica win the CIF Southern Section Division I championship as a freshman.
Lowe says: "Mattea is a triple threat from Southern California who brings an incredible softball IQ and a natural ability to impact the game in so many ways. She is an outstanding table setter who knows how to create opportunities, set the tone offensively and make things happen.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social