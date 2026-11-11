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Arizona softball has yet to win a conference championship since joining the Big 12, but the program is recruiting as well as — if not better than — any of its peers in the league.

UA coach Caitlin Lowe announced the 2027 class on fall signing day Wednesday. D1Softball ranks the six-player group No. 11 nationally. It’s the second-highest-rated class in the Big 12 behind Arizona State, which is ranked eighth by D1Softball.

The class features two pitchers, two outfielders, an infielder and a catcher.

Here’s a snapshot of each player, along with comments from Lowe via UA media relations:

C Emma Anderson

Hometown: Eaton, Colorado

High school: Eaton High School

Notable: Ranked as the No. 6 catcher in the nation by Extra Innings Softball and the No. 8 catcher in the nation by Softball America.

Lowe says: “Emma is a right-handed-hitting catcher from Colorado who brings versatility and a strong presence to the field. Behind the plate, she does a great job leading the defense while also having the athleticism and ability to contribute in the outfield. Offensively, she brings another strong bat to our lineup. Emma is the type of player who can impact the game on both sides of the ball, and we are excited about everything she will bring to our program.”

RHP Eloisa Maes

Hometown: Amarillo, Texas