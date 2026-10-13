“I grew up coming to the Tucson Padres’ games,” McGee said. “Actually, I have an Anthony Rizzo signed ball and bat. I remember being above the bullpen and heckling the bullpen catcher, asking him for a ball. There was a home run hit, and it took one bounce and went over the fence. He told me to go get it.”

Imagine being that kid ... and 15 years later playing in that same ballpark as a professional against your former high school teammate. Really cool indeed.

‘Something in the air’

Neither a 30-minute lightning delay nor getting hit in the foot by a pitch could dampen Brendan Summerhill’s enthusiasm about returning to Tucson.

“Super special,” said the former UA outfielder, whom Tampa Bay selected with the 42nd overall pick in the ’25 draft. “We were talking about it on the ride down. Just being back here is so fun. I feel it. Tucson’s got something in the air.”

Summerhill — who caught a ceremonial first pitch from UA coach Chip Hale — played a familiar brand of ball. He led off against flame-throwing Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana and reached base four times, including a double, a single and a walk. Summerhill scored four runs and stole two bases.

Summerhill was more of a table-setter than a slugger at Arizona, and that has continued in the Rays organization. He has five home runs in 359 minor-league at-bats but has stolen 29 bases in 35 attempts.