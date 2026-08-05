Brennan owes it to Noah Fifita to do everything possible to put the best team around him. With Fifita entering his fifth and final season, the Wildcats’ championship window is open right now. If a handful of players’ egos get bruised because they stand to lose playing time to Mahdi and Harris, so be it. It’s for the greater good.

Some of those players participated in media day, and they seemed to accept and understand that.

“Oh, of course,” tailback Quincy Craig said when asked if the RB room would welcome back Mahdi. “Izzy is my brother for life.”

“The more the merrier,” added tailback Kedrick Reescano. “Whatever helps the team get the win. That's what's really important.”

And the linebackers?

“We all root for each other. We're all unselfish people,” Chase Kennedy said. “It'll be nothing but a plus for this team just because of the kind of people they are and the kind of players they are.”

Taye Brown was even more resolute. If Harris returned to the LB room, Brown said, it would be “positives in all areas.”

Depth charge

Let’s sketch out what this might look like.

Mahdi and Harris both want to return, I’ve been told. Harris might be in better shape given that Mahdi seemingly had moved onto the business world. In either case, it would be a slow ramp-up. Even assuming a relatively quick resolution in the courts, I wouldn’t expect either player to be full go by the Sept. 5 opener vs. NAU.