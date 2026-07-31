We’ve seen glimpses from his classmate, Isaiah Mizell. We haven't seen it on a consistent basis. What will it take for him to manifest that talent into production?

A: “He obviously came in with an elite skill set of speed. He's superfast, and he's football fast — so he plays fast and (it’s) not just track speed. His route game is super quick. He's able to transition. He's very twitchy. He has exceptional hands. Very good at catching the football on the run, staying on the ground, plucking the ball.

“Mizell has taken probably the biggest leap when it came to maturity and his ability to be able to really transition into what I like to call being a pro — doing his thing every single day the same exact way. You've seen glimpses, you see some highlights, and then there's some lows down in there. The challenge for him was being able to come this spring and be that guy every single day, every single rep. I've seen that from him. ...

“He's a player that you're going to see us being way more comfortable with leaving him on the football field. Last year it was more spot-playing him, similar to how Tre was. With his growth, maturity, his want-to and how he's been getting after it, he's going to play and he deserves to play. We won't flinch while he's on the field for 10, 15, 20 plays.”

Your fellow No. 1, Noah Fifita, is back for his fifth and final season. Where have you seen him grow the most as a quarterback over the last couple of years?