When you excel at your job in college football, you become a wanted man.
That was the impetus for Arizona assistant coach Bobby Wade’s promotion this past spring. Arizona’s wide receivers coach and pass-game coordinator added the title of assistant head coach to his résumé in April.
It was Brent Brennan’s idea. He didn’t want to lose one of his sharpest aides.
“There was some interest in my coaching ability from some other places,” Wade said. “Not that I think that really pushed it. But I think with the exit of Alonzo Carter (who had been the running backs coach and assistant head coach) and that position being available — and me having been here with (Brennan) since he first got here — it was an easy answer for my trajectory and what I want to do in college coaching.
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“And also just here at the University of Arizona, being close with these guys and ... just completely engulfing myself in everything this university has to offer. I'm very pleased with that opportunity, and I'm very grateful for that.”
Wade, who ranks second in UA history in receptions and receiving yards, is entering his third season as an assistant coach at his alma mater. He’d like to be a head coach someday, but that day could be a long way off; Wade said he still feels “like a rookie” when it comes to coaching.
Wade first entered the college coaching space as a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2019. Brennan hired him in ’24. Since then, Wade has thrived as a recruiter; helped Tetairoa McMillan become a top-10 NFL Draft pick; and extracted big-time production from a McMillan-less receiver group in 2025.
What’s next for Wade and the wideouts? With the Aug. 5 start of training camp less than a week away, Wade joined “The Wildcast” podcast to break it all down.
Wade discussed the receiver room as a whole; the progress of returning starters and rising youngsters; the guy who throws them the ball; and more.
A portion of that conversation can be found below. It has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
We've heard you and Coach Brennan talk about being able to go eight-deep at wide receiver this year. How do you feel about the overall depth of the group and the skill sets that they bring?
A: “I'm really impressed with the group. There's a lot of different personalities in this room, like there always are in the receivers room, but there's one heartbeat. These guys are really understanding what it's about to compete in a healthy environment and that if they're able to focus on the things that they can control, their opportunity is going to come. And when that opportunity comes, they need to be ready to answer that call.
“We got a lot of speed. We got guys that can change direction, guys that can run with the football, guys that will help us on special teams. So it's not just necessarily that they're all going to be catching a ton of footballs; they're going to help this team win this year.
“I think that's what you want when you're breaking down every single position. You want guys that can spread out and help you in a lot of different areas.
“It is a challenge because there's guys that warrant time on the field. There's going to be some challenging moments of making sure that guys are earning it and guys deserve it. The ones that are doing the right things, time in, time out, being very consistent with their ability ... they're going to play the most, and they understand that.”
Tre Spivey made huge strides in the spring. Is he ready to play at a master’s or PhD level at this point? Does he still have room to grow?
A: “Still room to grow, but we're approaching that quickly. I think one of the biggest positives for Tre was being able to come back here, play with the same coach, same offensive coordinator, same quarterback. It’s giving him (the) ability to be able to settle in a little bit. I think you're going to see a different Tre Spivey. Not only that, his focus on really making sure that he's mitigating the mistakes and studying in the classroom — where can he get his extra, his in-between and the unrequired.
“It's nothing about (his) physical (traits). It's nothing about his playmaking ability. It's more or less the details ... where to line up, the timing to uncover, all these type of things that take time to be able to build. He's done a great job this offseason.”
You’ve alluded to Chris Hunter putting in work on his body during the offseason — his conditioning, strength, etc. What gains have you seen him make, and what are your expectations for him?
A: “ ‘Chris hasn't missed a day — not one day. All of spring, all summer. ... I'm not saying he wasn't feeling aches and pains, but there was no soft tissue issues, there was no strains, nothing that's kept him off the field like there were (last season).
“That says a few things to me. Chris is truly understanding what his body needs. There's great communication between him and Coach (Cullen) Carroll, the strength staff and the people in the training room that is allowing him to stay healthy and play at a high level.
“Not only hasn't he missed a day, he wants more. He wants to keep going. He wants to push. So the eagerness and his ambition to really want to be the greatest version of him has really changed this season. ...
“And then his leadership ability is just bar none better than anybody's that I've been around in a long time. He's extremely consistent. He leads from the front. He's also able to pull the back up. He's every day. He's very consistent within that. ... He's not only pushed our room, but he's also pushed this whole team.”
People have called Giovanni Richardson “Baby Bobby” or your “Mini-Me.” What qualities do you like about him, and what's the next step for him as a sophomore?
A: “I think the way he's wired. I appreciate (those references). He's a dawg, man. He just doesn't take (any) breaks. He really pushes the room when it comes to that toughness, when it comes to competitiveness.
“He wants to win every rep. He wants to win every walk-through. He wants to win in the classroom. He wants to win with his grades. He is that type of kid. He is truly trying to find a way to put his best foot forward every single opportunity.
“And he is still, to me, very raw. He is still learning the game, the route game. Gio is playing inside for us now, but I would anticipate in a year or even into this year ... you'll see him get some reps outside. He's that good, and he warrants that opportunity.”
We’ve seen glimpses from his classmate, Isaiah Mizell. We haven't seen it on a consistent basis. What will it take for him to manifest that talent into production?
A: “He obviously came in with an elite skill set of speed. He's superfast, and he's football fast — so he plays fast and (it’s) not just track speed. His route game is super quick. He's able to transition. He's very twitchy. He has exceptional hands. Very good at catching the football on the run, staying on the ground, plucking the ball.
“Mizell has taken probably the biggest leap when it came to maturity and his ability to be able to really transition into what I like to call being a pro — doing his thing every single day the same exact way. You've seen glimpses, you see some highlights, and then there's some lows down in there. The challenge for him was being able to come this spring and be that guy every single day, every single rep. I've seen that from him. ...
“He's a player that you're going to see us being way more comfortable with leaving him on the football field. Last year it was more spot-playing him, similar to how Tre was. With his growth, maturity, his want-to and how he's been getting after it, he's going to play and he deserves to play. We won't flinch while he's on the field for 10, 15, 20 plays.”
Your fellow No. 1, Noah Fifita, is back for his fifth and final season. Where have you seen him grow the most as a quarterback over the last couple of years?
A: “Leadership. Noah was a quiet leader. Naturally, he was more of a ‘Follow me, I'll show you how’ (leader). But now he's becoming more vocal. It's a hard thing to do, especially in this day and age, and then at this age range for these kids to really put themselves out there in front of their peers. It's a scary thing to do, so I understand it.
“Some guys do it very naturally. Noah didn't have that naturally. I think Coach (Seth) Doege, Coach Brennan, the people around him have really encouraged him: ‘Hey, man. You deserve this. You're qualified. Go get it.’
“He's built it to where it's coming out so natural, so beautiful, so organic (to) where the team just gravitates towards it. I love it because you can tell he has no problem holding people accountable now. For somebody who does everything right, it's really good to be able to speak out. He does it in a positive manner. And then sometimes he gets (after) them a little bit.
“I've seen him evolve into this quarterback and this leadership ability — which I think we all agree is the No. 1 thing for that position. Can you command the huddle? Do you have the respect of your teammates? Just that alone gives you an opportunity to win every football game.
“Noah has really pushed himself to step out of his comfort zone to be able to do that, and I think he's going to have one of the best years yet. I'm just so happy to be a part of his college career and watch him evolve (into) who he is. I'm just so grateful that he's chosen Arizona time and time again, to be a part of this community and part of this team.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social