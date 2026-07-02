His manager was second-guessing himself for the way the next inning unfolded.

After Gallen struck out Casey Schmitt and Bryce Eldridge to open the sixth, he got to two strikes against Rafael Devers but ended up walking him on six pitches. Torey Lovullo stuck with his starter only to watch as Ramos (triple) and Lee (single) delivered run-scoring hits to push the lead to 5-0, at which point Lovullo went to reliever Ryan Thompson.

With multiple relievers unavailable to pitch, Lovullo said he was hoping Gallen could get him through six — and he said the back-to-back strikeouts to start the inning might have given him false hope.

“Maybe I was fooled by that a little bit,” Lovullo said. “I gave him the opportunity to get out of that (inning). I could have had Thompson ready for Ramos. I’m kicking myself for that.”

By the time the top of the sixth ended, the Giants led, 6-0, which was where things stood until the top of the eighth, when the Diamondbacks took advantage of some shoddy defense to score four times to get back in the game. Ultimately, they fell a couple of hits shy, leaving a runner on third with two outs in the eighth and going down in order in the ninth.

The late-game offense was front of mind for Gallen. He was asked if he has been able to extract anything positive from the past few starts, games in which his results have been atrocious, but his routes to them have been a little less unsightly.