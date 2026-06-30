It was one of the first bigger renovations at the ballpark, but a necessary one to keep players and fans coming back year after year. (Hi Corbett would go through several more renovations over the next 60 years.)

Swing for the fences

Baseball at Hi Corbett continued to thrive well into the 1960s, especially in the later years when Tucson debuted its new hometown team — the Tucson Toros.

The occasion marked the first time in over a decade that Tucson had its own team.

“When the Tucson Toros go into Hi Corbett Field, the ball park of a thousand memories, they renew pro ball that started here more than three decades ago back in the depression days with the Arizona State League,” the Star reported on April 10, 1969.

At the time, the Toros, who were a part of the Pacific Coast League, were the Triple-A affiliate for the Chicago White Sox.

Tucson’s professional team would play three decades as the Toros and another decade as the Sidewinders after rebranding in 1998. (The Toros won the league championship twice, first in 1991 and again in 1993.)

The ’90s brought significant change to the baseball (and softball) scene in Tucson.

The shift was just on the heels of Hi Corbett gaining national attention after it was featured in the film “Major League,” where thousands of Tucsonans packed the stadium as extras in 1988.