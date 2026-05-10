"When you talk about the youth sports market, and the value of it in itself is $40 billion plus … I think that is going to create a lot of pressure that is going to end up on parents and the athletes," Merkow said. "The heightened stress that's on the sidelines with parents watching their kids … it's possible that we've seen that heightened more than it's ever been.”

According to a survey conducted by Project Play, 22% of parents believe their kids have the ability to play Division I college sports, when in reality, less than 2% of high school athletes will achieve that goal.

Merkow believes that this is the reason so many parents are stressed out and on edge on the sidelines, which can sometimes boil over into violent fits. But beneath this troubling landscape are deeper and perhaps more insidious issues that experts at the U.S. Center for SafeSport have identified as fundamental to understanding how abuse takes root.

Monica Rivera, the vice president of education and research at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, identified a critical, core issue: Parents place too much trust in other adults, creating an environment where abuse can flourish. This misplaced confidence is perhaps one of the most dangerous vulnerabilities in youth sports.

"The more you trust someone, the higher the risk that they could harm your child, because you're not looking for those warning signs," Rivera said.

Rivera said that most people have good intentions, but something as simple as letting another parent or coach drive your child home actually feeds into an environment where coaches and kids are left in unsupervised situations, which could be dangerous.