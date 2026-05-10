PHOENIX – On Jan. 18 in Mesa, a brawl broke out during a youth 7-on-7 flag football tournament at the Arizona Athletic Grounds involving about 100 people, including players, parents and spectators. It took 45 minutes and 70 police officers from Mesa Police, Gilbert Police, Queen Creek Police and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to break up the fight.
At a Class 3A boys' playoff basketball game in Coolidge this spring, members of the community were caught directing racial taunts and inappropriate gestures involving a belt toward Chinle players and Chinle fans in the crowd.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association initially declared Coolidge ineligible for the remainder of the state playoffs, but that decision was later rescinded, and the athletic department went from one year on probation to a warning.
While no arrests were made in the Mesa incident and the punishment in the Coolidge incident was reduced, the incidents highlight a broader and nationwide trend involving abuse in youth sports.
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According to a 2024 survey by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, 78% of athletes reported experiencing behaviors related to emotional harm and neglect during their sports involvement. This staggering statistic reveals systemic failures in how youth sports are supervised, managed and safeguarded. Mounting stress, viral incidents and institutional failures are threatening the safety of youth sports.
Todd Merkow, creator of the Be Valiant podcast, which focuses on navigating the complexities of youth sports, understands the pressures at play. With the youth sports market valued at more than $40 billion annually, the financial and competitive pressures have never been higher. This has created an environment where parents, coaches and organizations prioritize winning and profit over children's well-being.
"When you talk about the youth sports market, and the value of it in itself is $40 billion plus … I think that is going to create a lot of pressure that is going to end up on parents and the athletes," Merkow said. "The heightened stress that's on the sidelines with parents watching their kids … it's possible that we've seen that heightened more than it's ever been.”
According to a survey conducted by Project Play, 22% of parents believe their kids have the ability to play Division I college sports, when in reality, less than 2% of high school athletes will achieve that goal.
Merkow believes that this is the reason so many parents are stressed out and on edge on the sidelines, which can sometimes boil over into violent fits. But beneath this troubling landscape are deeper and perhaps more insidious issues that experts at the U.S. Center for SafeSport have identified as fundamental to understanding how abuse takes root.
Monica Rivera, the vice president of education and research at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, identified a critical, core issue: Parents place too much trust in other adults, creating an environment where abuse can flourish. This misplaced confidence is perhaps one of the most dangerous vulnerabilities in youth sports.
"The more you trust someone, the higher the risk that they could harm your child, because you're not looking for those warning signs," Rivera said.
Rivera said that most people have good intentions, but something as simple as letting another parent or coach drive your child home actually feeds into an environment where coaches and kids are left in unsupervised situations, which could be dangerous.
"(Coaches) are actually creating an environment where an adult and a minor, one-on-one, alone in a car, is normalized, and then it puts it on the child to have to decide which of those rides home is safe and not safe," Rivera said.
The danger of grooming lies in its subtlety. Since parents trust the coaches and adults around their children, they often fail to recognize the initial warning signs that precede serious abuse. If you are not expecting anything bad to happen to your kid, you may miss the early warning signs of misconduct, Rivera said.
"With grooming, it's rare that a kid comes forward and says this major thing happened,” Rivera said. “They usually start making little comments about seemingly small boundary violations, but we, because we're operating from trust, we don't clock that as early disclosures.”
The goal for the U.S. Center for SafeSport is to educate parents, kids and coaches in a way that can build an environment where safety is at the forefront of the mission.
"While we're very serious about ending abuse, we're also trying to fight for an environment where athlete safety is just inherent in the ways that we go about our sport," Rivera stated.
The Sideline Project, founded by Skye Eddy, created an online pledge that parents must sign to participate in certain youth sports leagues, a commitment to uphold standards of conduct and eliminate verbal abuse.
"I think it's a pledge that parents should be taking in any organization that their kids are participating in," Eddy said.
The approach is straightforward: intervene early and establish firm boundaries against even seemingly minor transgressions. By preventing the accumulation of verbal abuse, trash talk and disrespect, the organization aims to stop the escalation that leads to physical confrontation before it occurs.
Eddy said that when it comes to incidents of violence, it is rare that a moment just occurs out of thin air. She said that these moments come from repeated allowed behavior of hostility.
The problem extends far beyond interactions between parents. One particularly disturbing aspect of the youth sports crisis involves the targeting of young officials. From 2021 to 2024, 46% of referee abuse incidents were directed toward minors, according to the Arizona State Referee Administration.
This means parents are not only directing their anger at adults and fellow parents, but also at children tasked with enforcing the rules and maintaining order. These young officials, already facing the pressure of their roles, are bearing the brunt of adult aggression and verbal abuse, which they are ill-equipped to handle.
"We've seen a rise in incidents on social media, so players being harassed and online bullying, for sure," Merkow noted.
The damage to young athletes extends far beyond the field. With the widespread use of platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and X, young athletes face