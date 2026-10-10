The San Antonio Spurs won 62 games last season to launch a deep playoff run to the 2026 NBA Finals.
Felix Parra is predicting his Phoenix Suns will win 60 games this season, 15 more than they did a season ago in what was a surprise year.
“Tight (Western Conference), but with our roster we have, I feel like it’s really solid,” Parra said wearing a purple Devin Booker jersey. “Got to see how it all plays together and stuff like that, but I believe, I believe.”
His friend, Victor Luna, didn’t quite take it there.
“Give me 55 and I’ll be satisfied,” he said.
The Arizona Republic asked Suns fans during last week’s fan fest at Mortgage Matchup Center to predict how many games their team will win this 2026-27 season.
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Jacob Gonzalez, 26, Phoenix
Win prediction: 50.
“Better team chemistry. We’ve got a full year under our belt. Everybody is jelling. Everybody is doing good. I like Jordan Ott. He’s a great coach. Hopefully a big year for Man-Man (Khaman Maluach), too. See what he can do maybe in the starting lineup.”
Oso Ighodaro and Maluach are competing for the starting center position as Mark Williams will be sidelined for several months with a left shoulder injury.
“Shoutout to Oso,” Gonzalez added. “I think he’s very underrated. Don’t let anyone say otherwise.”
Jordan McHenry, 18, Tucson
Win prediction: 58.
“I just feel like the team is more connected this year.”
Jonathan Benner, 29, Tempe
Win prediction: 52 “at least”
“We got better on paper, I think. We just have to hope for no injuries. I think we have a really good shot to do something this year. I think we’re going to be a sleeper.”
Donald and Karen Bryant, 56, Mesa
Married for 30 years, the happy couple have been Suns season ticket holders for 20 years.
Husband prediction: 47.
Wife prediction: 50.
“I think they have a good core,” she said. “I think they can do it. The chemistry has been built.”
Why is she predicting more wins than him?
“Because I know a little more about basketball than she does,” he said.
Uh oh.
“Those are fighting words,” she said after laughing out loud.
Fighting words indeed.