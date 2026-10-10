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The San Antonio Spurs won 62 games last season to launch a deep playoff run to the 2026 NBA Finals.

Felix Parra is predicting his Phoenix Suns will win 60 games this season, 15 more than they did a season ago in what was a surprise year.

“Tight (Western Conference), but with our roster we have, I feel like it’s really solid,” Parra said wearing a purple Devin Booker jersey. “Got to see how it all plays together and stuff like that, but I believe, I believe.”

His friend, Victor Luna, didn’t quite take it there.

“Give me 55 and I’ll be satisfied,” he said.

The Arizona Republic asked Suns fans during last week’s fan fest at Mortgage Matchup Center to predict how many games their team will win this 2026-27 season.

Jacob Gonzalez, 26, Phoenix

Win prediction: 50.

“Better team chemistry. We’ve got a full year under our belt. Everybody is jelling. Everybody is doing good. I like Jordan Ott. He’s a great coach. Hopefully a big year for Man-Man (Khaman Maluach), too. See what he can do maybe in the starting lineup.”

Oso Ighodaro and Maluach are competing for the starting center position as Mark Williams will be sidelined for several months with a left shoulder injury.

“Shoutout to Oso,” Gonzalez added. “I think he’s very underrated. Don’t let anyone say otherwise.”

Jordan McHenry, 18, Tucson