So it was back to the drawing board.

Over the last year, fans have shown up to the ballpark in full pope garb, either homemade or bought from a Halloween costume shop. “That caught our eye,” Downey said, “so our thinking shifted.

“We’re trying to be respectful, we don’t want to do anything that’s going to upset the Vatican, obviously.” But how to be sure these ideas wouldn’t offend?

“I thought, let me reach out to the priest who married my wife and I,” Downey said. “His name is Father Tom Hurley; he’s a local priest here in Chicago. And by no means does he represent the archdiocese, but I reached out to him and said, ‘This is so random, but we’re thinking of doing a promotion and it’s not a stunt, but we want to celebrate that the pope is from Chicago and the White Sox are his team.’ I pitched him a few ideas and he said, ‘Oh, this one’s great, it’s funny; this other one might be sacrilegious, so I would not do that.’ And he said, ‘If I were you, I would maybe just focus on the pope hat.’ I grew up Catholic, so from the start I wanted it to be in good taste. If we’re going to make something, it cannot be something that will upset Catholics.”

The official term for the hat is mitre and the design itself is not copyrighted.

“Neither his name nor his photo are on it,” Downey said. “There’s nothing pope-related on the hat we’re giving away, it’s just the shape. We’ve done sailor caps before, we’ve done cowboy hats, any sort of hat. And we thought, we can do a pope hat — nobody owns the rights to the pope hat.”