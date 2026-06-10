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This very well might be the last World Cup for Memo Ochoa, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo … and you’re going to watch it on your smartphone?!

That’s just plain crazy.

You deserve to watch Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé score goals on the big screen, surrounded by screaming fans and bottles of ice-cold Dos Equis.

Whether you’re a huge fútbol fan or just want to get in on all the fun, there are plenty of spots around Tucson that are hosting watch parties for this year’s World Cup, which starts Thursday with Mexico vs. South Africa.

Agave House

During the World Cup, Agave House will be serving $5 Modelo pints and $25 Modelo buckets.

Borderlands Brewing Sam Hughes

Borderlands Sam Hughes will be kicking off its World Cup Watch Parties on Thursday at noon for the Mexico match. There will be live music and cold drinks, as well.

The Board Room