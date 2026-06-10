This very well might be the last World Cup for Memo Ochoa, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo … and you’re going to watch it on your smartphone?!
That’s just plain crazy.
You deserve to watch Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé score goals on the big screen, surrounded by screaming fans and bottles of ice-cold Dos Equis.
Whether you’re a huge fútbol fan or just want to get in on all the fun, there are plenty of spots around Tucson that are hosting watch parties for this year’s World Cup, which starts Thursday with Mexico vs. South Africa.
Agave House
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During the World Cup, Agave House will be serving $5 Modelo pints and $25 Modelo buckets.
Borderlands Brewing Sam Hughes
Borderlands Sam Hughes will be kicking off its World Cup Watch Parties on Thursday at noon for the Mexico match. There will be live music and cold drinks, as well.
The Board Room
120 E. Congress (Second floor above Batch)
Caps and Corks
• Caps and Corks will be hosting watch parties for both the Mexico and U.S. matches this Thursday and Friday. It will have $15 pitchers and food trucks.
Casa Pita
Corbetts
Corbetts will be opening early and staying late to bring you all the World Cup matches. It has 35-plus big screens, beer buckets and game-day food.
Dean’s Public House
Dean’s Public House will have $3 Mexican bottles until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The District Bites and Brews
On the menu, it will feature its World Cup signature drink, The Buchanita.
Hotel Congress
Whether it’s at Tiger’s Tap Room, the Lounge or on the Plaza, Hotel Congress will be playing every match. (You can check its full schedule at instagram.com/clubcongress.) It will also be having a kickoff watch party on Friday at 5 p.m. for the U.S. vs. Paraguay match.
Kintoki Sushi House
Kintoki will be showing every match on its massive big screen TVs during the World Cup. Don’t miss its drink specials, which include $3 domestic beers.
Lindy’s on 4th
Maracana Tucson
This indoor sports arena is going all out for the World Cup, where they will be showing every match. Expect to see food trucks, drinks, coffee and soccer pickup games.
The Neighborhood
Both locations of this local bar will have big screens, cold drinks, delicious food and non-stop soccer.
Playground
This downtown bar will be playing every match, as well as have food curated by HUB and a wide selection of draft beer and cocktails.
Rusty’s Family Restaurant and Sports Grille
The Saddle
To go along with the matches, The Saddle will be starting a World Cup Passport where you can collect stamps every time you order, resulting in a variety of prizes.
Trident Grill 2
Tucson Soccer Center
The Tucson Soccer Center will be holding watch parties for every game, as well as serving up drink specials like $10 Michelob pitchers.
Zerai’s Intl Bar
This local bar has been a hot spot for soccer matches since it opened. You can check its schedule at instagram.com/zeraisintlbar to see what games it will be showing daily.
Jamie Donnelly is the food writer for #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com