13: Goals are the most goals scored in a single tournament, set by France’s Just Fontaine in 1958.

14: Yellow cards given to the Netherlands (nine) and Spain (five) in 2010, the most yellow cards given to both teams during a final match.

15: Dribbles by Nigeria’s Jay-Jay Okocha set the record for most successful dribbles in a World Cup match in 1994.

16: The all-time World Cup career goals record (Germany’s Miroslav Klose completed the record in 2014).

17: Years old was Pelé’s age when he won the World Cup for Brazil in 1958, becoming the youngest player to do so.

18: Matches were played in the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.

19: Players from Manchester United were called up to play in this year’s World Cup, the most players from a single club in the tournament, per ESPN.

20: Nations that have medaled in the World Cup for a total of 66 medals.

21: Times Germany has appeared in the World Cup, just behind Brazil at 23 (including 2026).

22: Failed attempts to qualify for the World Cup by Luxembourg between 1934 and 2026.

23: World Cup tournaments Brazil has competed in, which is every tournament to date (including 2026).