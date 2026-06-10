With the 2026 World Cup kicking off Thursday, we’re sharing 26 fun facts and statistics from soccer’s biggest game. How many stats did you know?
1: Player from Arizona who has competed in a World Cup (Robbie Findley, 2010).
2: Teams (Brazil and Italy) that have two or more consecutive World Cup wins.
3: World Cup wins for Argentina, including the last World Cup in 2022 (plus wins in 1978 and 1986).
4: New countries making their debut in the 2026 World Cup (Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan).
5: World Cup wins for Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002).
6: Consecutive World Cup tournaments for Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa (Mexico).
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7: Times Egypt has competed in the World Cup without recording a win.
8: Countries have won the World Cup title (Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, England and Spain).
9: Total World Cup medals for Brazil (five gold, two silver and two bronze).
10: 10-1 is the largest single-match margin of victory, set by Hungary in 1982.
11: Seconds is the fastest goal time at the World Cup (Hakan Şükür for Turkey in 2002).
12: Goals is the highest number of goals scored in a single match (Austria vs. Switzerland in 1954).
13: Goals are the most goals scored in a single tournament, set by France’s Just Fontaine in 1958.
14: Yellow cards given to the Netherlands (nine) and Spain (five) in 2010, the most yellow cards given to both teams during a final match.
15: Dribbles by Nigeria’s Jay-Jay Okocha set the record for most successful dribbles in a World Cup match in 1994.
16: The all-time World Cup career goals record (Germany’s Miroslav Klose completed the record in 2014).
17: Years old was Pelé’s age when he won the World Cup for Brazil in 1958, becoming the youngest player to do so.
18: Matches were played in the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.
19: Players from Manchester United were called up to play in this year’s World Cup, the most players from a single club in the tournament, per ESPN.
20: Nations that have medaled in the World Cup for a total of 66 medals.
21: Times Germany has appeared in the World Cup, just behind Brazil at 23 (including 2026).
22: Failed attempts to qualify for the World Cup by Luxembourg between 1934 and 2026.
23: World Cup tournaments Brazil has competed in, which is every tournament to date (including 2026).
24: The No. 24 jersey was introduced as a standard team number in the 2022 World Cup after FIFA expanded the number of squad members from 23 to up to 26.
25: Years that separate the oldest player (Scotland’s Craig Gordon, 43) and the youngest player (Mexico’s Gilbert Mora, 17) in this year’s World Cup.
26: World Cup matches played by Lionel Messi, the most overall by any player.
Contact Elvia Verdugo, the Star's community sports editor, at everdugo@tucson.com. A journalism and history graduate from the University of Arizona, she shares stories highlighting what makes Tucson and its community special.