Six prominent local women sports figures — former ASU golf coach Linda Vollstedt, Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductee and former ASU women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne, president and CEO of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance Jay Parry, Title 9 Sports Grill owner Audrey Corley, former U.S. hockey Olympian and Arizona native Lyndsey Fry, and ASU beach volleyball and flag football player Rylen Bourguet — traced the evolution of women’s sports in Arizona. Their experiences reveal that women’s athletics in the state haven’t just grown. They have transformed.

That transformation starts with visibility — something each generation describes in a different way, but to which all point as the driving force behind everything that has followed.

For Vollstedt, that change is measured in decades. She remembers a time at Arizona State when women’s sports were largely ignored or hidden away.

“Women's sports were not respected very well,” Vollstedt said. “Our offices were in the basement… They made an office for me in a storage room.”

That early environment is what makes the current landscape so striking to coaches such as Turner Thorne, who saw the shift build gradually through investment, media coverage and her own tireless championing of the women’s game.

“It’s just come a really long ways,” she said. “Probably the single most important thing for us growing our program and our conference was the fact that we were on TV every game.”

That visibility, she said, helped turn women’s sports into something fans actively followed rather than stumbled upon.