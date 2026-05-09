Sabally's departure caused immediate doubt from the outside about the Mercury's expectations. Not having last year's leading scorer isn't ideal, but the team thrives as a group perceived as an underdog.

“You lean into the things that made us successful a year ago and how we can tweak other areas that were weaknesses for us," Tibbetts said. "We’ll continue to evolve. We’re not going to be the same team we were to finish last year. People are going to know who we are rolling in to play them. Wherein last year, maybe we surprised some teams.

"We’ll be overlooked like we were a year ago, and that’s fine.”

The 2026 team has something the 2025 team didn't have: continuity. Copper and Natasha Mack were the only two returners in 2025, but through the team's star power and Thomas' MVP campaign, the Mercury reached the Finals.

“There was nothing we couldn’t do,” Copper said. “We were doubted from the beginning of the season because of our roster. People talked about the moves we made in that offseason, but we were able to get to the Finals.

"Not one single person had us going to the Finals. That’s the credit to our front office, the coaches and to us sticking together and believing in what we can do.”

The system that the Mercury built with a newer team worked until it ran into the Las Vegas Aces, the Mercury's opponent for the 2026 opener May 9, whose star power and experience in last year's Finals proved too much in the end.

But now, most of the team is easing into its roles more smoothly.

GM employs same approach for roster building