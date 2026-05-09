The 2026 WNBA season almost became the season that never was.
With deadlines for the collective bargaining agreement constantly getting pushed around and frustrations boiling between the players and the league, things didn’t look promising.
But at the 11th hour, the two sides struck a historic deal that expanded the salary cap to $7 million and is expected to grow exponentially by 2032.
The wins that the players made at the bargaining table have positively impacted the Phoenix Mercury’s outlook for 2026.
Finals team brings back just about everybody
Bringing a seasoned swagger after reaching the WNBA Finals in 2025, players have looked more comfortable and lighter at training camp. A lot of it, too, comes from the empowerment of getting your voice and concerns heard by the league.
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“It was a long offseason,” Mercury All-Star Alyssa Thomas said. “It was a waiting game and trying to figure out and get what we deserved. I think everybody did a great job of staying together, and as we see, it’s a historic year for us.
"I’m super proud of all the people that were involved in it, and now we’re here and we’re doing things you haven’t seen in professional sports. I’m just really excited for this season.”
Thomas and Kahleah Copper are reaping the rewards as the team’s two millionaires, but they're not taking their leadership roles lightly.
Getting swept in the 2025 WNBA Finals left a bitter taste for the Mercury, but the roster has stayed largely intact. All the team’s starters, but Satou Sabally, have returned for another season under coach Nate Tibbetts.
Sabally's departure caused immediate doubt from the outside about the Mercury's expectations. Not having last year's leading scorer isn't ideal, but the team thrives as a group perceived as an underdog.
“You lean into the things that made us successful a year ago and how we can tweak other areas that were weaknesses for us," Tibbetts said. "We’ll continue to evolve. We’re not going to be the same team we were to finish last year. People are going to know who we are rolling in to play them. Wherein last year, maybe we surprised some teams.
"We’ll be overlooked like we were a year ago, and that’s fine.”
The 2026 team has something the 2025 team didn't have: continuity. Copper and Natasha Mack were the only two returners in 2025, but through the team's star power and Thomas' MVP campaign, the Mercury reached the Finals.
“There was nothing we couldn’t do,” Copper said. “We were doubted from the beginning of the season because of our roster. People talked about the moves we made in that offseason, but we were able to get to the Finals.
"Not one single person had us going to the Finals. That’s the credit to our front office, the coaches and to us sticking together and believing in what we can do.”
The system that the Mercury built with a newer team worked until it ran into the Las Vegas Aces, the Mercury's opponent for the 2026 opener May 9, whose star power and experience in last year's Finals proved too much in the end.
But now, most of the team is easing into its roles more smoothly.
GM employs same approach for roster building
General manager Nick U’Ren went with the same approach to free agency as the past season. Instead of going after the league’s numerous free agents, U’Ren quietly signed overseas players who wanted another shot at the WNBA.
U'Ren found players such as French forward Valeriane Ayayi, who last appeared in 16 WNBA games in 2015 before returning to overseas play.
Another preseason standout was Ashten Prechtel. The 6-foot-5 forward was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2023 and went through camp learning from Thomas and veteran DeWanna Bonner, but has not seen any WNBA action. In 2025, she was one of the Washington Mystics’ final cuts at training camp.
In the two preseason games, Prechtel played both ends well and has the potential to impact the game with her minutes.
Guard Kiana Williams had a limited role last season with 11 appearances, but has improved over the offseason. With point guard Monique Akoa Makani overseas for the entire preseason, Williams thrived as the first guard off the bench and offered optimism with her 3-point shooting.
The Mercury's infusion of new players will have to help offset the loss of Kathryn Westbeld, whose knee injury will cost her this season. Westbeld averaged only five points per contest but started in 24 games last season.
Playmaking and an elite defense have defined Thomas’ career, and the Mercury reflect that. Copper expects to be more of a playmaker this season, while players such as Sami Whitcomb and Williams will continue to facilitate.
Even in the preseason, when players are fighting for roster spots, there has been an unselfish approach on offense.
“That’s something that’s very important to (Nate), and the ladies, they buy into everything we do here,” assistant coach Tangela Smith said. “Sharing the ball, we have a lot of weapons on the team. First of all, anybody can score. I think that’s going to be key for us going down the line. Especially this early. If we’re doing it this early, we just have to make it consistent.”
The Mercury will return to Phoenix for the home opener on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx.