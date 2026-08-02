But Bonner helped the Phoenix offense get back into it in the second quarter, supplying five points in a 7-0 run. The Mercury outscored the Liberty by eight points, but New York controlled the glass and didn't allow many second-chance looks.

The Mercury's 11-0 run midway through the third quarter gave them their first lead of the game, which ballooned to 10 with just more than three minutes remaining in the quarter. The defense locked up the Liberty, giving up only six points in nearly six minutes of play.

However, the Liberty didn't go away and flexed their 3-point shooting. New York outscored the Mercury 14-3 in the next four minutes as the Mercury committed three turnovers.

"I think the last three quarters was the level we needed to get to," Tibbetts said. "I didn't think in the first quarter, the way we came out, we didn't get after it the way we needed to. I thought we had some really good possessions and some deflating possessions. They hit two 3s right at the end of the shot clock. Those are hard to overcome."

Bonner had another excellent game for the Mercury as one of the top options on offense. She led the team with seven rebounds, and, over the past five games, has averaged 16 points and eight rebounds.

The 38-year-old has played a lot in the past two games against bigger lineups and took the most shots against New York, scoring 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Copper also added 25 points.