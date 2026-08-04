His receiving chops spiked in 2025, notching 79 catches for 820 yards (nearly doubling his totals from 2023 and 2024 combined). In a quarterback platoon of Cousins and Penix, he was the easy button. He was pressed often.

His quarterbacks for 2026 are an injured Penix and a diminished Tua Tagovailoa. They'll be throwing to London, Pitts and an ooze of role players behind them. That includes Dotson, Zaccheaus, rookie third round pick Zach Branch and Chris Blair. The Falcons badly need playmakers. They have access to the guy who is arguably better at generating yards from nothing than anyone else in the league. Not signing him may have been more costly than breaking the bank to keep him around.

Importantly, Atlanta can afford this — in large part because its quarterbacks are Penix and Tagovailoa, who'll account for less than $7.5 million against this year's salary cap. That's about 2.6 games worth of Matthew Stafford's cap hit in 2026. With an estimated $102 million to spend next season before the Robinson extension, the Falcons were slated to have the second-most salary cap space in the league, per Over the Cap.

Atlanta has money and is probably too good to sink to the bottom of the standings and the top of the 2027 NFL Draft, which means limited avenues to fix that quarterback problem. This means targeting a veteran, either in free agency (Baker Mayfield, perhaps?) or trade. Getting to link up with Robinson and London is a selling point. So is showcasing your commitment to an explosive offense by throwing gobs of money at it.

And look, I've wasted all this type and barely touched on how damn fun Robinson is to watch. So let's revel in that for a moment.