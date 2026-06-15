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UFC Freedom 250 arrived, an event hailed as the most historic sporting event of all time.

That might be a reach, but there will certainly never be another one. The series of fights celebrated this year's 250th anniversary of the United States. It took place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Two UFC fighters with close ties to Arizona were part of the fight card, including Safford native Justin Gaethje, who was in one of the two title bouts.

Sean O'Malley, who trains out of Peoria, also fought.

Gaethje dethroned former two-division champion Ilia Topuria to claim the undisputed lightweight championship in a shocking upset.

O'Malley had a knockout win over Aiemann Zahabi, his first since 2023.

Gaethje, 37, is heading into the twilight of his career. He called the chance to be part of the main event in UFC Freedom 250 "an absolute dream come true." He was considered the underdog against lightweight champion Topuria.

Gaethje had a plan for getting to UFC Freedom 250. With his win over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January, he figured he'd either get a shot at Topuria at the White House or get the winner of another fight.

"I look back to when I left Safford to go to college in 2007," Gaethje told the Arizona Republic. "I couldn't ever have imagined that my life would lead to this moment. It's actually really, really special. It's special for me, really special for my family, really special for that small community and for Arizona in general."