Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1
Baseball
Big South final 9 a.m. ESPNU
Michigan at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN
SEC semifinal 10 a.m. SEC
Oregon State at Stanford 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Iowa at Michigan State 1 p.m. BTN
SEC semifinal 1:30 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN
Football
TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues Noon Ch 11
TSL: Generals vs. Jousters 6 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
LPGA Tour, Match Play 2:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Great Britain vs. Czech Republic 2 a.m. NHL
United States vs. Norway 6 a.m. NHL
Finland vs. Germany 10 a.m. NHL
Lacrosse
Men’s semifinal: North Carolina vs. Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
MLB
Phillies at Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Tigers 1 p.m. MLB
Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11
Cardinals at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ
Rangers at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Heat, Game 4 10:30 a.m. TNT
Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 4 1 p.m. TNT
76ers at Wizards, Game 3 4 p.m. ESPN
Jazz at Grizzlies, Game 3 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Maple Leafs at Canadiens, Game 6 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Islanders at Bruins, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
Chelsea vs. Manchester City Noon Ch 13
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Houston vs. Chicago 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Softball Super Regionals
Georgia at Florida, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN
Kentucky at Alabama, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN
Washington at Oklahoma, Game 2 Noon Ch 9
Texas at Oklahoma State, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN
Arizona at Arkansas, Game 2 2 p.m. ESPN2
James Madison at Missouri, Game 2 4 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech at UCLA, Game 3 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
Baseball
Dixie State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
Cardinals at D-backs 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)