 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1

Baseball

Big South final 9 a.m. ESPNU

Michigan at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN

SEC semifinal 10 a.m. SEC

Oregon State at Stanford 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Iowa at Michigan State 1 p.m. BTN

SEC semifinal 1:30 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN

Football

TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues Noon Ch 11

TSL: Generals vs. Jousters 6 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

LPGA Tour, Match Play 2:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Great Britain vs. Czech Republic 2 a.m. NHL

United States vs. Norway 6 a.m. NHL

Finland vs. Germany 10 a.m. NHL

Lacrosse

Men’s semifinal: North Carolina vs. Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

MLB

Phillies at Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Tigers 1 p.m. MLB

Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ

Rangers at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Heat, Game 4 10:30 a.m. TNT

Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 4 1 p.m. TNT

76ers at Wizards, Game 3 4 p.m. ESPN

Jazz at Grizzlies, Game 3 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Maple Leafs at Canadiens, Game 6 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Islanders at Bruins, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Chelsea vs. Manchester City Noon Ch 13

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Houston vs. Chicago 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Softball Super Regionals

Georgia at Florida, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Alabama, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN

Washington at Oklahoma, Game 2 Noon Ch 9

Texas at Oklahoma State, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN

Arizona at Arkansas, Game 2 2 p.m. ESPN2

James Madison at Missouri, Game 2 4 p.m. ESPNU

Virginia Tech at UCLA, Game 3 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

Baseball

Dixie State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

Cardinals at D-backs 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza reacts to go-ahead home run, emotions on advancing to WCWS

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News