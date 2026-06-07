The state's top golf event, the Arizona Amateur, has been played at Tucson Country Club 22 times in its 102-year existence. It returns Monday for the first time in 19 years, and it would be a good time for a Tucson golfer to win the championship.
The field includes elite Tucson amateurs such as Grant Cesarek and his son Chase Cesarek, ex-Arizona standout Brian Prouty and the Rustand brothers, Eric and Clark.
Over those 102 years, eight Tucsonans have won the Arizona Amateur: Ed Updegraff, 1952, 1955, 1961, 1969; Jeff Kern, 1977; Willie Kane, 1987; Dan Meyers, 1994; Ben Kern, 2004; Nathan Tyler, 2007; David McDaniel, 2009; and Alex McMahon, 2014.