Anderson joined "Spears & Ali" on ESPN Tucson this week to review the season and look ahead to the future of UA golf.

How did Jakubcik and Pollo's leadership over the last two years set the foundation for the younger players — especially Moto, Xiang and Wistrand — to step up next season?

A: "After our meeting where we did some laughing and crying, I expressed that gratitude. We always talk about what we can accomplish as a coach, as a team and as a program, and we know what we can do here at the U of A. Our golf program has traditionally been one of the very best.

"There are some years we are super proud of — and none of them come easy. Nothing is given in golf, and you have to work for everything. But I told them thank you, because it confirmed what we've been talking about and what we believe and that's win a national championship. We didn't get there this year, but we're a step away.

"I know Filip, Zach and Connor Hamm, a senior that's graduating this year, they gave us the blueprint on how to get there. They'll help us get great players. We've gotten great visibility this week. I've got hundreds of text messages over the last few days. That's going to yield some great recruiting in the future. I'm just appreciative and really proud of those seniors."

Assuming they're returning to Arizona, how does Moto, Xiang and Wistrand's experience from this season help them?