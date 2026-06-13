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Just six years since taking up golf, Phoenix's Brody Leid took home top honors at the 102nd Arizona Amateur Championship on Saturday.

Held at Tucson Country Club, the 19-year-old overcame Victor Larsson of Maricopa 3 and 1.

The University of Wyoming junior first started playing golf at 13 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down his baseball season — the sport he spent much of his childhood playing.

“I really fell in love with the individual (aspect)," Leid said. "It’s just you out there. I’ve loved it ever since.”

On his way to the championship match, Leid defeated Carter Williams of Idaho in the first round, followed by Marana's Jackson Rose, Thomas Herholtz of Colorado and Kristoffer Marshall of Scottsdale.

The win earns Leid an exemption into the 126th U.S. Amateur Championship at Merion Golf Club, along with exemptions into the next 10 Arizona Amateur Championships.

“I’m super proud but it hasn’t really set in yet,” Leid said. “I blacked out a little bit. I was focused on playing good golf.”

The Tucson Country Club course didn't make it easy, with only 43 stroke play rounds below par and 189 rounds over par.

“It was a really good test,” Leid said. “It was quite long and the greens were in really good shape all week. They tucked the pins well so it was a good challenge.”

Competitors representing the Tucson area included: