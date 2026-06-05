El Conquistador

Length: 45 holes, three courses — two 18-hole courses (Conquistador and Cañada) and one nine-hole course (Pusch Ridge) (16,195 yards)

Par: 72 (Par 33 for Pusch Ridge Course)

The rundown: If you really wanted to do a golf marathon from sunrise to sundown and play a variety of holes without leaving the property, El Conquistador is arguably the best spot for that.

El Conquistador first opened in 1982 as the official golf course of El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton-owned resort near the Santa Catalina Mountains in Oro Valley. Arizona golf designers Greg Nash and Jeff Hardin introduced the Conquistador Course in '82. Shortly after, the Cañada and Pusch Ridge courses were added to the property.

All three courses are near the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, so the experience at El Conquistador comes with postcard-esque views and awe-inspiring desert scenery.