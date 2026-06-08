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When coach Jim Anderson guided Arizona to a tie for third place in the men's golf NCAA championships last week, it was the sixth time in the last 34 years that the men's golf team finished in the top three:

– 1990: No. 3

– 1992: No. 1

– 2000: No. 3

– 2001: No. 3

– 2004: No. 3

– 2026: No. 3

Senior All-American Filip Jakubcik finished his career with a 71.17 scoring average per round, which edges All-American Chris Nallen's 71.19 set in the early 2000s. What's more, Jakubcik's season scoring average of 70.11 per round is third in UA history; Nallen leads at 69.79.

Does this qualify Jakubcik for the Mount Rushmore of UA men's golf? It's a close call. Based strictly on college results, not counting the remarkable PGA Tour career of Jim Furyk, Jakubcik is among those who should be strongly considered. Robert Gamez, the 1989 NCAA Golfer of the Year, is probably No. 1. He won a school-record seven tournaments in his UA career, followed by Mike Springer and Nallen, both with six, and Ricky Barnes with five. Jakubcik won four tournaments at Arizona, which ties him with Larry Silveira.