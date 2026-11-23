Prefer us on Google Learn More

When Pima College athletic director Ken Jacome was searching for a head cross country coach in the offseason, one name turned his head: Jon Harmon.

Bingo. Last week, Harmon led the Aztecs to the NJCAA national championship in men's cross country, and a No. 2 finish in the women's cross country finals. How's that for a debut?

As it turns out, there couldn't have been a better fit than the 2003 graduate of Holbrook High School.

Harmon was a two-time state champ at Holbrook in cross country. He then led Central Arizona College to NJCAA national championships in 2003 and 2005, and after setting school records in distance running at North Carolina-Asheville, returned to CAC, where he was an assistant coach for nine years.

When he became CAC's head cross country coach in 2020, he led the Vaqueros to four NJCAA cross country national championships. How often do you get a chance to hire a coach with those qualifications?

Harmon was born on the Navajo Reservation and is a member of the Hopi Tribe. He was the first Native American coach for the NJCAA in the sport of cross country.