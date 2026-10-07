4A

Amphitheater (1-5) at Douglas (4-2)

Location: 1500 E. 15th St., Douglas

Notable: Amphi and Douglas first played each other all the way back in 1944, a 35-0 win for the Bulldogs. They met continuously throughout the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, before a 27-year hiatus. Former longtime Panthers head coach Vern Friedli met Douglas for the first time in 2003, the first meeting since 1975, which resulted in a 35-0 Amphi win. Douglas’ only two losses this season are to No. 22 Pueblo and No. 1 Mica Mountain.

Sahuaro (2-4) at Catalina Foothills (2-4)

Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive

Notable: Sahuaro senior Anakin Alexander has carried the ball 71 times for 382 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks against Sabino and Walden Grove. Alexander has played in just four games this season and is already 17th in rushing in 4A. Despite a 2-4 record, the Cougars are not to be slept on, with every loss this season thus far suffered against what will be eventual playoff teams. Catalina Foothills doubled down on its miracle win over Pueblo with a 46-6 drubbing of Amphi.

No. 11 Walden Grove (4-2) at No. 1 Mica Mountain (6-0)

Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road