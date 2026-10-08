It was easy to assume the Desert View Jaguars would have a drop-off year after a historic season a year ago.
Desert View went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history and won a playoff game. It was unquestionably the best season in Desert View history.
The Jaguars lost a key cog to their success in running back Jaylee Abraham, who is one of the top in-state players for the 2028 recruiting class and who transferred to Centennial High School in Peoria.
Due to the five-game transfer rule, Abraham didn’t make his Centennial debut until last week, when the Coyotes beat Phoenix Sandra Day O’ Connor, 36-12. Abraham had 109 offensive yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Lo and behold, Desert View is humming along this season with an undefeated record (6-0), and the Jaguars are four games away from another unblemished regular season. Desert View faces Nogales on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
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When the Jaguars lost Abraham, “we took it as everybody doubting us and that just makes us want to work harder,” said senior running back Desmond Dowayee.
“Everybody says that we lost guy and we’re going to be nothing,” Dowayee said. “We’re proving everybody that we still got it. We’re confident and we’re going to keep going.”
Dowayee has become a do-everything standout for the Jaguars. He leads Desert View in rushing with 420 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 carries. He recently eclipsed 100 receiving yards on nine catches this season. Dowayee leads Desert View in all-purpose yards (611), too, and has 20 tackles and an interception as a defensive back this season.
In Desert View’s dominant 41-12 win over Sunnyside in the “Duel in the District” last week, Dowayee had four touchdowns — three rushing and a kick return.
Dowayee is our featured high school football player this week. He joined ESPN Tucson’s “Spears & Ali” earlier this week.
What’s the key to your success alongside quarterback DVHS quarterback Andrew Godoy?
A: “Me and Godoy have a good relationship on and off the field and we work hard all day. He has a great arm, puts the ball out there to let the receivers go get it. He’s a really smart quarterback.”
How is the school responding to the success of the football program?
A: “Everybody in this whole community is rooting for us, I feel like. There are some doubters in our school, yeah, but we’ve had really good school spirit.”
How is it like playing for longtime Desert View head coach Robert Bonillas?
A: “Coach Bonillas is a good head coach. He always tells us to fix the little things, because little things are going to kill us in the long run. We just gotta be better.”
What was it like being a part of the best season in Desert View history last season?
A: “It was a great thing to be a part of. I’m happy I was a part of that. Sadly, we fell a little short, but we’re going for that goal this year. We have a chance.”
What do you think Desert View can improve on to close out the regular season?
A: “Play four quarters of football, don’t play down to opponents, fix little mistakes in the regular season, because it’s win-or-go-home in the playoffs.”
Who’s a running back you idolize?
A: “Jahmyr Gibbs from the (Detroit) Lions. He’s very explosive. His shiftiness, how he bursts out of holes, that’s how I’d like to be.”
What do you like to do when you’re not playing football?
A: “I like to cook and I like to play video games.”
What’s your favorite meal to make?
A: “Probably some chicken alfredo or something.”
What’s your personal mindset as you close out the regular season soon?
A: “It goes by fast. I’m just taking it one step at a time and not trying to rush anything. Just playing one game at a time, because it is my last year of high school.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports