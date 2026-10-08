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It was easy to assume the Desert View Jaguars would have a drop-off year after a historic season a year ago.

Desert View went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history and won a playoff game. It was unquestionably the best season in Desert View history.

The Jaguars lost a key cog to their success in running back Jaylee Abraham, who is one of the top in-state players for the 2028 recruiting class and who transferred to Centennial High School in Peoria.

Due to the five-game transfer rule, Abraham didn’t make his Centennial debut until last week, when the Coyotes beat Phoenix Sandra Day O’ Connor, 36-12. Abraham had 109 offensive yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.

Lo and behold, Desert View is humming along this season with an undefeated record (6-0), and the Jaguars are four games away from another unblemished regular season. Desert View faces Nogales on the road Friday at 7 p.m.

When the Jaguars lost Abraham, “we took it as everybody doubting us and that just makes us want to work harder,” said senior running back Desmond Dowayee.

“Everybody says that we lost guy and we’re going to be nothing,” Dowayee said. “We’re proving everybody that we still got it. We’re confident and we’re going to keep going.”

Dowayee has become a do-everything standout for the Jaguars. He leads Desert View in rushing with 420 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 carries. He recently eclipsed 100 receiving yards on nine catches this season. Dowayee leads Desert View in all-purpose yards (611), too, and has 20 tackles and an interception as a defensive back this season.