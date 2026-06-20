Ellilott turned down offers from UTEP, San Diego State, NAU and ASU to play for his hometown school. Elliott was quoted as saying "I expect to get a little playing time next year." By 1989, he was the NCAA Player of the Year, a two-time consensus All-American and the Pac-10's career scoring leader.

– Steve Kerr: On page 3 of the Star's Aug. 30, 1983, sports section, a small headline said: "Arizona signs basketball guard." To that point, Kerr had not been offered a scholarship after his high school days. Kerr was so unheralded that the Star's lede sports page that day printed stories on former UA football player Mike Robinson being waived by the Cleveland Browns, Nebraska routing Penn State 44-6 in college footballs Kickoff Classic, a preview of the U.S. Open tennis championships and a column on Sports Illustrated ranking Arizona's football team No. 3.

Lute Olson had watched Kerr play in a USA Basketball Developmental camp in late July at Long Beach, Calif., where he got his first look at Kerr. "That's when I began to ask questions," said Olson.

Five years later, after the 1988 Final Four, Kerr was almost surely the most popular athlete in UA history, the NCAA's Most Courageous Player of the Year and a once-unknown low-level prospect who would go on to play or coach nine NBA championship teams.