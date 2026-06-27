After Barnes and McDonald, I couldn't legitimately say that the Nos. 3 and 4 spots had no-doubt candidates.

Davellyn Whyte scored 2,059 points and was a terrific player. But she played during a dismal period of UA women's basketball in which coach Niya Butts went 34-110 in the Pac-12, a winning percentage of 23.6%. It just doesn't seem Mount Rushmore-worthy.

The late Shawntinice Polk was a first-team All Pac-10 center in 2003, 2004 and 2005, but the Wildcats won just two NCAA Tournament games, a sharp disappointment at the end of Joan Bonvicini’s rebuild of the UA women's basketball program. Polk finished 10th in scoring in school history. She died her senior year of a pulmonary embolism. I attended her funeral in Clovis, California, and came away thinking of "what may have been." Another season would surely have put her on the Mount Rushmore list.

Arizona's women's basketball program has mostly struggled, start to finish, the last 50 years.

Bonvicini, the school's top coach, didn't break .500 in Pac-10 games, going 152-162. Barnes went just 60-63 in Pac-12 games before self-destructing and leaving for SMU. The Wildcats finished in the AP Top 25 poll in just 10 of 45 seasons dating to the hire of Judy LeWinter as coach in 1981. Arizona is just 45-231 against Top 25 opponents and has won just 14 NCAA Tournament games over all those decades; five came in Barnes' historic 2021 Final Four season.