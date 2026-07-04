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In the summer of 1999, I got a call from Tom Sanders, associate athletic director at Arizona, who was working to enhance the school's sports history. He had made 1950s football running back Art Luppino his lead project.

"If you get time today, come over to my office, I've got something you won't want to miss," said Sanders.

What is it, I asked?

"Actual game film of Art Luppino against New Mexico State in 1954."

Sanders had been trying to acquire as much historical data on Luppino, the famed "Cactus Comet," for a year or two. Now he had the mother lode.

"Art came to my office yesterday with the old film of that game and we watched it together," Sanders said, his voice full of excitement. "You won't believe it."

Later that day, I sat in Sanders' office and watched the most legendary performance in UA football history. Luppino, a sophomore tailback, rushed six times for 228 yards. Yes, 228 yards, an average of 38 yards per carry. He also returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and returned a punt 43 yards for a touchdown. He also played safety the entire game.

No wonder Parade magazine sent a writer and photographer to Tucson to do a cover story on the young man with movie star looks from San Diego. His nickname, Cactus Comet, and his story were irresistible, even to a media giant like Parade magazine.