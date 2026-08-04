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Arizona linebacker Taye Brown was named to the Bronko Nagruski Trophy preseason watch list on Tuesday.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is an annual award given to college football’s top defensive player. Former Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright III won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in 2014.

Brown is entering his third season as Arizona's starting middle linebacker after being a backup during the Wildcats' run to the Alamo Bowl in 2023.

After a mild sophomore season, Brown had a career-high 93 tackles last season — the second-most tackles behind Las Vegas Raiders safety and All-Big 12 selection Dalton Johnson. The 6-2, 228-pound Brown has 168 tackles, 12.5 stops for loss, four sacks, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in his UA career.

"Taye Brown is one of the best linebackers in the Big 12, if not the best," Gonzales said. "I've tried my tail off to out-recruit him, and I can't. That is fantastic."