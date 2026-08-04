Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona right tackle Tristan Bounds was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list on Tuesday.

The Outland Trophy is an annual award given to the top interior lineman. Utah’s Spencer Fano won the Outland Trophy last season.

Former UA defensive tackle and College Football Hall of Famer Rob Waldrop won the Outland Trophy in 1993.

Bounds, who was limited this spring due to ankle rehab, has played 669 offensive snaps in his collegiate career — 628 of them at Arizona. Bounds evolved into one of the Wildcats' top offensive linemen and started eight games at right tackle in 2025, allowing three sacks in 372 pass-blocking snaps.

Bounds, after suffering a season-ending ankle injury against Cincinnati last season, was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, resulting in "the biggest sigh of relief in the office," said Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby.

"For all of the things Tristan is, the biggest part is the experience," Oglesby said. "We don't have to break in someone completely new at that position. The experiences that he brought with him from his previous school, as well as the things he learned and took from this past season, it has been invaluable for the room and for him. Once we got word that we were good there, it was a giant sigh of relief. 'Alright, let's push forward.' "

The 6-8 Bounds, who added 15 pounds in the offseason and is now listed at 306 pounds.