The Arizona baseball team kept its slim postseason hopes alive with a comeback victory over Houston on Sunday.

Freshman catcher Joe Forbes snapped a tie with his first career home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Wildcats defeated the Cougars 6-5 in the 2026 home finale.

Arizona averted a sweep against last-place Houston, which would have surpassed the UA in the Big 12 standings with a win Sunday.

Arizona sits in 13th place among the 14 teams that play baseball in the conference with an 8-19 league record. The UA still could surpass Texas Tech (9-18) or Kansas State (10-17) but would need to not only win or sweep the final regular-season series at Oklahoma State (16-10 entering Sunday’s game at ASU) but get help from the teams in front of them.

Arizona dropped the series opener 7-4 on Friday and suffered a crushing 7-5 defeat in 13 innings Saturday night. The Wildcats had multiple chances to win the game in a walk-off — including a play at the plate that was upheld by replay — but couldn’t get it done.

Arizona took a 4-0 lead through three innings Sunday, and that was the score when right-hander Evan Brandt exited midway through the fifth. Brandt made his first start as a Wildcat and allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two batters across five scoreless frames.

Reliever Matthew Martinez struggled in the top of the sixth, allowing five consecutive Cougars to reach base and two to score. Patrick Morris replaced Martinez and allowed a sacrifice fly and two-RBI bloop single, giving Houston a 5-4 lead. All five runs were charged to Martinez.