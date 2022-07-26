Sugar Skulls look to boost attendance, host playoff game in 2023

The Tucson Sugar Skulls’ 9-8 record was perfectly reflective of the franchise’s third full season in the IFL.

There were highs for the Sugar Skulls, like beating the Arizona Rattlers for the first time in franchise history. Quarterback Daquan Neal and All-IFL rusher Mike Jones emerged as one of the top offensive duos in the league as the Skulls finished with a winning record for the first time.

But, oh boy, were there lows.

Tucson started its season 1-3, and surrendered 50 points or more in five straight games. Three times, the Sugar Skulls lost games that they led in the fourth quarter.

The Sugar Skulls' season ended Saturday with a 49-30 loss to the Northern Arizona Wranglers in the first round of the IFL playoffs.

Sugar Skulls coach and general manager Dixie Wooten and co-owner Cathy Guy joined the Star’s Justin Spears on ESPN Tucson on Monday. Here's what they had to say about the 2022 season, and what's ahead for 2023:

How do you reflect on the 2022 season?

Guy: “I look at it as a success. We had a winning season this year, but of course there is room for improvement. Our goal has always been to have a home playoff game, then move forward in the playoffs and try to get to that championship, so that’s our goal. We had a great group of guys in the locker room. Our coaches did a great job getting the players ready for every game. We have something to build on for next year, which starts immediately by the way.”

Wooten: “We had inconsistencies through the season, but at the end of the day, it was our first winning season in franchise history, so that’s a plus. Also, fanbase-wise, we got stronger. Overall, I think we had a great season, but as a coach who’s won a championship, you always want to win it all, so that’s the disappointing part. … We beat the Arizona Rattlers and the Northern Arizona Wranglers, but we also lost to them as well.

"Once we came out and realized what type of team we are, we played at a high level, but whenever we came out and met adversity, we didn’t meet the criteria in bouncing back and winning it. Next year, we have to understand what it’s about. It’s about coming out and playing hard every game for your team, for your fans and for your city. We have to be on the same page when it comes to winning, and we can’t be out here blowing assignments. We have to be focused, on the same page and determined for everything I just named.”

From an owner’s perspective, what was the biggest task or challenge for you this season?

Guy: “From an owner’s perspective, and I’m not sure what caused this, but we still had somewhat of an issue getting people in the stands. We weren’t really sure, because we’ve done a lot of things and marketing in different areas. We weren’t sure if other events were going on around town or if there’s hesitancy about going into an arena that has a bunch of people in it, and there were no restrictions this year. It was nice from our perspective, because if you wanted to wear a mask, you can, but you weren’t forced to. We had a bunch of fans last year who weren’t happy when we started the season and (masks) were a part of the requirement.”

What is the next step for the Sugar Skulls in 2023?

Wooten: “It has to be winning a home playoff game. It has to be getting double-digit wins and having a home playoff game. That’s what it’s about. This is really about to be my third season, because we just finished my second official season. When you go into a third year, it’s about doing what the ownership brought you in for. I’ve been a winning coach in this league for a long time, but now it’s time for me to show what it’s about.

"I need to make sure I bring in a team that can win, get the right coaching staff to win, because to me in the third year, you either win or you get off the couch and let somebody else do it. … You can’t built Rome in a day. We have a brand new organization. When you’re a part of an organization that’s been around 25 years, they have everything established. Here, we have to establish everything. Here, we have to establish the fanbase, the culture, everything like that. I was brought here because I know how to build the culture and build the mindset, so now that it’s in place, I have to put it in place for the third season.”

Guy: “It would be nice to have a good core of guys come back, because we’ve only had two or three guys come back from previous seasons. Having a good core of guys is good way to start. We’ve already started to build the fanbase, renew season tickets, and get out into the community to get our name out there. We’ve been around for four years, three seasons in which we were able to play. Some groups have not heard of the Sugar Skulls, so that’s one of our goals during the offseason, just trying to get out there and get the name in the community.”

With the addition of the USFL and now the revived XFL, how will IFL teams navigate around other competing spring football leagues?

Guy: “Well, there are lots of players out there. Once we have players sign a contract, they’re not allowed to sign a contract with any other league, so that becomes the jobs of the coaches to make sure they’re re-signing the players who want to come back. That’s really important, and I’m glad Dixie has his eye on guys he wants to bring back that way they’re not out there for other leagues to pick up.”

What do you envision when you think about the Sugar Skulls’ peak as a franchise?

Guy: “Well, we want to win a championship. That’s the ultimate goal. Tucson is an ideal place and city — and it also has a small-town feel. As far as entertainment choices, the timeframe we play our games, there aren’t a lot of things going on in Tucson, which works out great for us. When we do have our games, they’re inside an air-conditioned arena, and we’ve built a lot of entertainment around the game itself, because we want to entice families to come to the games. It’s more than just watching a game. It’s interactive, there’s contests and all sorts of things going on throughout the game. We hope families come to the game and leave the arena having a good time.”