Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Cycling
Women’s Tour de France, final stage 6:30 a.m. CNBC
Golf
European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
U.S. Junior Women’s Amateur 3 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
U-18: United States vs. Germany 2 p.m. NHL
U-18: Switzerland at Canada 6 p.m. NHL
MLB
D-backs at Braves 10:30 a.m. BSAZ
Brewers-R. Sox or Royals-Yanks 10:30 a.m. MLB
Rangers at Angels (JIP) 1:30 p.m. MLB
Cubs at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
UEFA final: Germany at England 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Softball Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Sky at Sun 10 a.m. NBA
Mercury at Liberty 11 a.m. CBSS
Aces at Fever Noon NBA
Mercury at Liberty (T) 3 p.m. BSAZ
Lynx at Sparks 4 p.m. NBA
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Braves 10:30 a.m. 1490-AM*
Cubs at Giants 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress. (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)