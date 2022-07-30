 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Cycling

Women’s Tour de France, final stage 6:30 a.m. CNBC

Golf

European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

U.S. Junior Women’s Amateur 3 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

U-18: United States vs. Germany 2 p.m. NHL

People are also reading…

U-18: Switzerland at Canada 6 p.m. NHL

MLB

D-backs at Braves 10:30 a.m. BSAZ

Brewers-R. Sox or Royals-Yanks 10:30 a.m. MLB

Rangers at Angels (JIP) 1:30 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

UEFA final: Germany at England 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Softball Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Sky at Sun 10 a.m. NBA

Mercury at Liberty 11 a.m. CBSS

Aces at Fever Noon NBA

Mercury at Liberty (T) 3 p.m. BSAZ

Lynx at Sparks 4 p.m. NBA

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Braves 10:30 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cubs at Giants 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress. (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News