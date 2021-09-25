 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos Formula One race 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

NASCAR Cup race 4 p.m. NBCS

Golf LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

Ryder Cup, final day 9 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB Mets at Brewers 11:30 a.m. TBS

Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Braves-Padres or Mariners-Angels 2 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL Cardinals at Jaguars 10 a.m. Ch 11

Dolphins at Raiders 1 p.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at Rams 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Packers at 49ers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL pre. Bruins at Capitals 2 p.m. NHL

Senators at Jets 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer (M) EPL: Wolves at Southampton 5:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Arsenal 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio 9 a.m. CBSS

MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC 4 p.m. FS1

Soccer (W) Georgia at LSU 9 a.m. ESPNU

Baylor at TCU 11 a.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Softball Athletes Unlimited 1 p.m. CBSS

Athletes Unlimited 5:30 p.m. FS2

Volleyball Arkansas at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

South Carolina at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC

Oregon State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Washington at Washington State Noon Pac-12N

Ohio State at Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Baylor at Kansas State 3 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA Playoffs: Mercury at Storm Noon Ch 9

Playoffs: Sky at Lynx 2 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Dodgers at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Cardinals at Jaguars 10 a.m. 1450-AM

Chargers at Chiefs 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Packers at 49ers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

