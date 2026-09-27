The first was a non-descript 3-yard in-breaker. Then came the backbreaker — an improvised 41-yard heave that saw Smith take off upfield and make a diving catch at the WSU 38.

We knew “The Jet” was fast. We saw it on his punt-return touchdown vs. NIU and on his 37-yard return vs. WSU. We didn’t know he could do that.

And he wasn’t done. On the very next play, Smith toasted Cougars safety Jaylen Thomas on a corner route and cruised into the end zone for his first career receiving TD.

Richardson will be back at some point, maybe sooner than later. His return can’t relegate Smith to the bench. Brennan and his staff need to find a way to get them on the field at the same time.

5. Lingering concerns

Arizona got away with sluggish starts against NIU and WSU. It’s a dangerous game to play against anyone. It could prove fatal against better opponents.

They’re coming. Arizona’s next opponent, Cincinnati, is one of the surprise stories in the Big 12. The Bearcats are 4-0 after upsetting Kansas State on Saturday.

Like Arizona, Cincinnati overcame a double-digit deficit for the second week in a row. Maybe they’ll just cancel each other out next Saturday, trading scores from start to finish?

Anyway, it’s a worrisome trend — and runs counter to Brennan’s “redline” mantra, which calls for 100% effort and execution at all times.