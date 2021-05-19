 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU

Football

TSL: Conquerors vs. Aviators 4 p.m. FS1

TSL: Alphas vs. Linemen 7 p.m. FS1

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. ESPN

LPGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

MLB

Yankees-Rangers or Nats-Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Astros at Athletics (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

Red Sox-Blue Jays or Mets-Phillies 4:30 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Pacers at Wizards 5 p.m. TNT

NHL

Panthers at Lightning, Game 3 3:30 p.m. USA

Penguins at Islanders, Game 3 4 p.m. NBCS

Canadiens at Maple Leafs, Game 1 4:30 p.m. NHL

Golden Knights at Wild, Game 3 6:30 p.m. NBCS

Tennis

Men's NCAA quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. TEN

WNBA

Storm at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

