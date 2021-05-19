Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU
Football
TSL: Conquerors vs. Aviators 4 p.m. FS1
TSL: Alphas vs. Linemen 7 p.m. FS1
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. ESPN
LPGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
MLB
Yankees-Rangers or Nats-Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Astros at Athletics (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Red Sox-Blue Jays or Mets-Phillies 4:30 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ
NBA
Pacers at Wizards 5 p.m. TNT
NHL
Panthers at Lightning, Game 3 3:30 p.m. USA
Penguins at Islanders, Game 3 4 p.m. NBCS
Canadiens at Maple Leafs, Game 1 4:30 p.m. NHL
Golden Knights at Wild, Game 3 6:30 p.m. NBCS
Tennis
Men's NCAA quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. TEN
WNBA
Storm at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)