Length: 18 holes, 6,606 yards

Par: 71

The rundown: Planted in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains near Sabino Canyon, Arizona National Golf Club is one of the most underrated — and most challenging — golf courses in the Old Pueblo.

Arizona National Golf Club — previously known as Raven Golf Club at Sabino Springs — was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. in 1996. Jones has designed over 500 championship-caliber courses worldwide.

The slope rating at Arizona National Golf Club is about 139 — 155 is the highest possible rating — so the home golf course of Sabino High School is considered one of the most unforgiving courses in Tucson. If you're a scratch golfer, the strategy at Arizona National Golf Club will test you. If you're a high-handicap golfer that's trying to break 100, Arizona National will push your patience.