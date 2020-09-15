If it feels like Tamara Scott-Anderson's artwork is popping out at you, that's because it is.
Scott-Anderson, an artist for more than three decades, has taken to creating 3D wall decor from all kinds of fabrics, textiles and beads.
“I started out as a weaver and that kind of thing,” the Tucson artist says. “And I developed this — what I call fiber wall sculptures — on my own.”
It all began with a piece of hardware cloth made from thin strips of metal.
“It kind of set me off and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she says.
“My stuff appeals to people who like texture, who don’t necessarily want something behind glass,” Scott-Anderson says. “Houses with big windows — you get glares and you can’t appreciate it.”
Scott-Anderson’s work tends to be very colorful and is especially detailed when you see it up close.
