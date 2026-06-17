Arizona’s newly approved state budget includes $10 million for flood recovery in the Gila County communities of Globe and Miami, giving local governments new help as they continue rebuilding after the deadly September 2025 floods.
The funding, part of the state budget passed by the Arizona Legislature and signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs on June 13, includes $2.5 million for Globe, $2.5 million for Miami and $5 million for Gila County.
In Globe, Mayor Al Gameros said the city expects to use its $2.5 million allocation to support flood-mitigation work along Pinal Creek, though the City Council still must approve the spending.
In Miami, officials said the town plans to use its $2.5 million allocation for flood-mitigation work, including clearing sediment from washes and settlement basins that help move stormwater through town.
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The allocations give both communities matching money for mitigation work, but officials said they will not cover the full cost of recovery.
What happened in the 2025 floods
Hobbs declared a state of emergency for Gila County on Sept. 27 after days of heavy rain led to devastating flooding in the Globe-Miami area. Three people were killed, according to Gila County Emergency Management.
The declaration released $200,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Fund and authorized the rapid deployment of the Arizona National Guard. State resources included hazmat teams, search and rescue crews, ADOT personnel and state police.
Hobbs visited Globe on Oct. 4, touring damage near Broad and Mesquite streets with Mayor Al Gameros and meeting with business owners, including at the Globe Antique Mall.
During her visit, Gov. Hobbs said federal money would be needed and that “all options” should be on the table to prevent similar destruction.
How the money will be used
Officials in both communities said the money is intended for official flood recovery and mitigation projects, not direct payments to residents or businesses.
The City of Globe and Town of Miami both said its allocation must be used for disaster relief within the city and will not be used for salary increases, elected officials, unrelated city operations or projects unrelated to flood mitigation.
Gila County Public Health and Community Services said in announcement that its $5 million share of the state budget funding will support local flood recovery, infrastructure restoration and long-term recovery needs.
"The money is for the municipality to take actions on the mitigation," Miami Town Manager Alexis Rivera said June 16.
Gameros said the state money will help but will not eliminate Globe's recovery costs.
Gameros said decades of sediment buildup worsened after the 2021 Telegraph Fire, leaving less vegetation to hold back water and debris from the surrounding mountains.
Gameros said Globe expects to use its $2.5 million allocation to help cover the city’s required local match for the Pinal Creek Flood Mitigation Project, though the City Council still must approve the spending.
Both Globe and Miami officials said they planned to use their state budget allocations as matching funds for flood-mitigation projects tied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service that officials sought after the September flooding.
Recovery work already underway
Miami officials said some work had already started and could take about 90 days.
In Miami, Councilmember Don Reinman said the first phase of work focuses on clearing sediment from the wash that runs through town and from settlement basins designed to slow water before it reaches downtown. Reiman said years of sediment buildup reduced the wash's ability to handle large flows of water.
Councilmember Phil Stewart, who owns a retail business on Sullivan Street in Downtown Miami, said the flooding left a lasting impression on residents and business owners.
“I still hear the roar of that water as I look at that wash,” Stewart said.
Miami Unified School District Superintendent Richard Ramos said more than half of the high school was shut down after the flooding. The district continued classes in alternative spaces, including outdoor classrooms, while repairs were completed.
“School had to continue,” Ramos said.
Their comments show the difference between public mitigation funding and the direct losses still facing businesses.
Businesses continue rebuilding
Nearly nine months after the flooding, some businesses are still recovering after they were directly hit by the flood as it swept through Downtown Globe's Broad Street.
Brenda Tyler, co-owner of the Globe Antique Mall, said the business has reopened, though two rooms remain closed while repairs continue. She said support has largely come from customers rather than government assistance.
“It would be nice if they kind of start and ask how we were doing, what we need,” Tyler said of her local officials.
Co-owner Roger Dahling said he is considering expanding into a neighboring building but remains concerned about the possibility of future flooding.
“I’m leasing the building right next to me. I’m expanding, but I’m debating on whether I want to do it now or not,” Dahling said.
Gameros said Globe officials are still waiting for full state guidance on how the appropriation can be used and expect to receive that guidance by July 15. He said the recovery effort remains a long-term undertaking.
“It’s not short term,” Gameros said. “It’s ongoing. It’s going to be going on for years.”