During her visit, Gov. Hobbs said federal money would be needed and that “all options” should be on the table to prevent similar destruction.

How the money will be used

Officials in both communities said the money is intended for official flood recovery and mitigation projects, not direct payments to residents or businesses.

The City of Globe and Town of Miami both said its allocation must be used for disaster relief within the city and will not be used for salary increases, elected officials, unrelated city operations or projects unrelated to flood mitigation.

Gila County Public Health and Community Services said in announcement that its $5 million share of the state budget funding will support local flood recovery, infrastructure restoration and long-term recovery needs.

"The money is for the municipality to take actions on the mitigation," Miami Town Manager Alexis Rivera said June 16.

Gameros said the state money will help but will not eliminate Globe's recovery costs.

Gameros said decades of sediment buildup worsened after the 2021 Telegraph Fire, leaving less vegetation to hold back water and debris from the surrounding mountains.

Gameros said Globe expects to use its $2.5 million allocation to help cover the city’s required local match for the Pinal Creek Flood Mitigation Project, though the City Council still must approve the spending.