Mayes may be taking a risk, said Arizona consultant Chuck Coughlin. Coughlin was a longtime Republican but now is not affiliated with either party. She will be focusing on an issue that dates to an election three cycles ago, and one in which she has to explain several court setbacks, he said.

"In all of our data, everything we know is that looking backwards is never helpful," he said, especially when there are "so many people that feel like, can't we just be done with this, can't we move forward?"

It's "messy" because Mayes will have to address her office's error that sent the case back to square one, Coughlin said. The people who were charged, including Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, have shown they will not let the public forget that mistake.

Mayes' "far-left extremism is a loser in the courtroom and it's a loser with the voters of Arizona," Hoffman said in a statement. "This naked political persecution of Mayes' enemies is nothing more than a perversion of Arizona's justice system."

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam Myers ruled in May 2025 that Mayes' deputies should have given the grand jury the full text of a law that several defendants argued could be a defense to the alleged crimes. Myers remanded the case to a new grand jury, but Mayes appealed. The case was in appellate limbo until June 4, when the Supreme Court decided it would not take the appeal.

Mayes said almost immediately she would pursue another indictment before a new grand jury. Court rules say she has 15 days to begin that process.