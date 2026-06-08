"This technology has come a long way,'' he said, saying there are 11 companies involved in building such reactors right now.

"There are a lot of lessons that were learned along the way,'' he said."And all of those are being applied. I don't buy into being overly cautious because that's not necessary here.''

But at least part of the reason there are none actually operating commercially is cost.

Take a plan by NuScale Power to work with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems. The project was canceled after costs ballooned from $5.3 billion to $9.3 billion.

"We think while billions are being invested to prop up this technology, we could be investing in clean, renewable solar with storage,'' said Sandy Bahr, director of the Arizona chapter of the Sierra Club. And, that, she said is just part of the problem.

"They will increase the volume of waste,'' Bahr said. "And we still have no — zero — long-term storage for nuclear waste, which is dangerous and harmful to human health.''

Carbone, however, said too much is being made of the waste issue, saying that places like Palo Verde are doing just fine storing the spent fuel rods at the plant. He also said that, with current technology, the danger is being overstated.

"They're getting to the point where they've taken everything out of it,'' he said. "There's nothing hazardous about it any more.''