A coalition of Democrats is looking to unseat several longtime lawmakers in their own party in hopes of creating a Legislature they say is more representative of working-class Arizonans.
The fundraising effort, called “No Safe Seats,” has backed five progressive Democrats in largely blue districts. One of those candidates, Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix, says she’s tired of seeing some of her fellow Democrats consistently vote with Republicans.
“We need to be sure that there are elected leaders who are pushing for progressive values and that it’s not just going to be business as usual at the state Capitol,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz said the effort was primarily started to help newer candidates raise campaign funds. Between the five of them, they raised more than $2,000 in the first 24 hours. The effort has garnered nearly $4,000 in total from its launch on June 17, a small share of the candidates’ overall fundraising totals.
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“Being a first-time candidate is incredibly challenging, especially when you do not come from a big network of money,” Ortiz said. “For too long, corporate interests have played a role in our Democratic primaries.”
Primary election season is now in full swing, with early voting ballots starting to make their way into mailboxes. No Safe Seats endorsed Lisbeth Arescurenaga and Alberto Flores in Legislative District 24, where four Democrats are running for two seats. The field includes incumbent Rep. Lydia Hernandez, who was recently censured by her party for splitting with Democrats on 170 votes.
Hernandez told The Arizona Republic that her votes are a "direct reflection" of the community she represents.
Another challenged lawmaker is Rep. Alma Hernandez in Legislative District 20, who has no relation to Lydia Hernandez. The Tucson Democrat is running against No Safe Seats candidate Rocque Perez, a former Tucson city council member.
Alma Hernandez received a "statement of concern" from district leaders who said her voting pattern included "restrictions on First Amendment rights including free speech and the right to protest" and "measures restricting LGBTQ+ educational content." She responded saying the statement was "a politically motivated effort designed to create division and generate headlines."
Ortiz called out specific votes from the lawmakers, saying they went against the interests of their districts. That includes a vote from Lydia Hernandez against an amendment that would have barred law enforcement from wearing face coverings. Another was a vote from Alma Hernandez and her sister Consuelo, in favor of an Article V constitutional convention to address congressional term limits. Several Democrats said doing so would have left the Constitution vulnerable.
Consuelo Hernandez is running for reelection in Legislative District 21. No Safe Seats-backed candidate Miranda Lopez is running in hopes of winning one of the two House seats.
Alma and Consuelo Hernandez and Lydia Hernandez did not respond to a request for comment.
Where do candidates stand in fundraising efforts?
Of the four candidates running for a House of Representatives seat in LD24, Arescurenaga had raised the most, totaling $14,870. The vast majority of donations came from individual donations as opposed to businesses or political committees.
Lydia Hernandez had raised $10,475, according to her April campaign filing. Nearly half of her donations came from businesses and political action committees. The other two candidates have raised less, with Alberto Flores raising $3,589 as of April and Rosa Cantu putting in $2,000 of her own money.
Alma and Consuelo Hernandez have raised considerably more, coming out to roughly $70,000 and $23,000, respectively, spanning from last year. No Safe Seats-backed candidates Miranda Lopez and Perez have raised more than $10,000 each, also from nearly all individual contributions.
Candidates look to energize voters through social media
Flores, a Phoenix native, said as he’s knocking doors, some residents recognize him from his videos on social media, often filmed in a relaxed vlog format.
Flores said his social media page has focused on educating voters on local politics and showing them how they can get engaged. So far, he said he’s met plenty of constituents in west Phoenix who are disillusioned with the political process.
“People are fed up with the Democratic Party,” Flores said. “The Democratic Party needs to give more focus and needs to give a little more attention to young candidates like myself.”
Flores is continuing to host fundraising events, including at karaoke nights and local drag shows. He said he chooses environments that feel more comfortable.
“If we raise $500, I’ll get up and sing a song on my guitar," Flores said. "If you make another $500 I’ll go back up."
Reporter Ray Stern contributed to this article.