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A coalition of Democrats is looking to unseat several longtime lawmakers in their own party in hopes of creating a Legislature they say is more representative of working-class Arizonans.

The fundraising effort, called “No Safe Seats,” has backed five progressive Democrats in largely blue districts. One of those candidates, Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix, says she’s tired of seeing some of her fellow Democrats consistently vote with Republicans.

“We need to be sure that there are elected leaders who are pushing for progressive values and that it’s not just going to be business as usual at the state Capitol,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said the effort was primarily started to help newer candidates raise campaign funds. Between the five of them, they raised more than $2,000 in the first 24 hours. The effort has garnered nearly $4,000 in total from its launch on June 17, a small share of the candidates’ overall fundraising totals.

“Being a first-time candidate is incredibly challenging, especially when you do not come from a big network of money,” Ortiz said. “For too long, corporate interests have played a role in our Democratic primaries.”

Primary election season is now in full swing, with early voting ballots starting to make their way into mailboxes. No Safe Seats endorsed Lisbeth Arescurenaga and Alberto Flores in Legislative District 24, where four Democrats are running for two seats. The field includes incumbent Rep. Lydia Hernandez, who was recently censured by her party for splitting with Democrats on 170 votes.

Hernandez told The Arizona Republic that her votes are a "direct reflection" of the community she represents.