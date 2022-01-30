Social Security & You: Repeat after me: 'SSI is not Social Security'

Q: In a past column, you said that someone getting disability benefits (and this is a direct quote) “could inherit a million dollars and still be eligible for disability benefits.” I recently inherited a lot less than that (about $100,000), and it got me into all kinds of trouble with my SSI disability. I’m jumping through lots of hoops now trying to keep my benefits.

A: You misunderstood what I wrote. In that past column, I was referring to someone getting Social Security disability benefits. Social Security is not a welfare program. You could be a millionaire and still get Social Security, whether it’s a retirement benefit or a disability benefit or a survivor benefit.

But you are not getting Social Security disability. You are getting SSI disability. And to repeat, SSI is a welfare program. And as a general rule, someone who inherits $100,000 doesn’t need welfare. I’m not a real expert on the SSI program, but you may be able to set up something called a “special needs trust” that lets you keep your SSI checks. Those may be the “hoops” you are trying to jump through.