Social Security & You: Where to go for Social Security help

Another email said: “I am about to turn 62 and I want to file for my Social Security. Can you help me with this?” Well, no I can’t. Once again, you’ve got to call SSA at 800-772-1213. Or better yet, file online at their website: www.socialsecurity.gov .

One kind comes from readers who are looking for financial advice. They provide me with their entire work history, marital history, earnings history and a spouse’s work and earnings history. They frequently tell me about all their assets and liabilities. They ask me to help them make retirement plans and tell them when they should file for Social Security benefits. While I do appreciate their thoroughness, I really only have time to quickly scan their email, and I almost always tell them: “I am not a financial planner. I’m just an old retired Social Security guy. As such, all I can do is explain Social Security rules. And I just can’t do that in a quick email. So I strongly recommend you spend 10 bucks and get my little Social Security guidebook called “Social Security — Simple and Smart.” One of the chapters in that book explains when and how to file for Social Security. I think it will answer all your questions.”