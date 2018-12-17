Trident Pizza Pub is firing up the ovens and chilling the beer in anticipation of its official opening Monday, Dec. 17.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, the sports bar restaurant, the latest in the Trident Grill  restaurant family, will start serving a menu of pizzas and sandwiches, salads and inventive appetizers. How many pizza joints do you know of that serve crispy cauliflower drizzled with buffalo sauce and sided with ranch dressing? Or tater tots kissed with truffle oil and sprinkled with parmesan cheese and a garlic aioli dipping sauce?

You can build your own pizza — served by the whole pie (10 inch for $12.50, 16 inch for $20) or by the slice ($4 cheese, $5 pepperoni) — or go for one of the house special pies including the sausage Bianco made with ricotta and fresh mozzarella cheese, sausage and caramelized onions; or the meat-lovers Centurion with sausage, pepperoni, ham and soppressata. 

Hero sandwiches, served with choice of tots, pasta salad (caesar or side salads $3 extra), include a hot or cold grinder with ham, capicola, soppressata and provolone cheese; or a smashed caprese with fresh mozzarella and basil and a rich pistachio pesto. 

If Trident Pizza Pub, in the former Sam Hughes Place at the Corner home of Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 446 N. Campbell Ave., near the University of Arizona, follows in the footsteps of the three Trident Grill restaurants, expect the place to be packed on UA game days. The restaurant's first game day is Wednesday, Dec. 19, when the Wildcats men's basketball team takes on the University of Montana Grizzlies. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Trident Pizza Pub's hours beginning Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, open until midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Trident Grill has three locations: 2033 E. Speedway, 2910 N. Swan Road at Plaza Palomino, and 250 S. Craycroft Road at the Williams Center.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

