Gov. Ducey wants easing of food stamp rules to help families during coronavirus emergency

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey announced a new series of orders, directives and requests Wednesday designed to deal with the coronavarius health emergency.
The governor said he is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow more flexibility in its food stamp program.
In general, what's known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program restricts what people can purchase, usually to certain foods for preparation at home. Ducey said he wants to allow eligible families to purchase prepared and hot meals that are available at grocery stores.
It would not, however, permit food stamps to be used at restaurants.
Ducey said he wants to allow the state Department of Economic Security, which administers the program, to approve applications without first conducting eligibility interviews. That, according to the governor's office, should result in not just quicker services but also reduce the potential health risk to both the applicant and the state workers.
Citing the scarce work opportunities, Ducey also wants to waive the requirements that students be employed for at least 20 hours a week to keep their food stamp eligibility. And he wants families to be able to get a maximum allotment for up to two months, a move state health officials say could provide an additional $25 to $150 monthly.
KidsCare enrollment
Separately, Ducey said he has gotten permission from the federal government to ensure that none of the nearly 37,000 children enrolled in the KidsCare program lose coverage because a parent is unable to afford monthly premiums.
The program is an offshoot of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. It provides care to the children of the working poor, those who earn too much to qualify for the state's Medicaid program — nearly $30,000 a year for a family of three — but may lack the resources to purchase health insurance.
KidsCare provides coverage for children in families earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level, or about $43,440 a year. But it does require some financial input from families.
The federal government needed to grant a waiver as it provides most of the finances for the program.
Aid to help senior citizens
Ducey also announced that Arizona has received more than $5.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help Arizona communities provide meals for older adults.
The student, who was a resident of the University of Arizona's Arizona-Sonora dorms, has moved away from Tucson and is living out of state with family.
Charles Gerba, a microbiologist at the University of Arizona and an expert in the research and eradication of germs, shares tips in fighting the spread of coronavirus.
There have been six known coronavirus deaths in Arizona, officials said Wednesday.
Business owners can apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan online and can call the Pima Community College Small Business Development Center for assistance.
Other things to do while home: Watch a live camera of zoo animals, stream movies from The Loft Cinema or tune in for a virtual story time.
“The 10 percent who are choosing not to uphold — that’s a slap in the face to everyone who’s upholding.”
The child care program, set up in response to COVID-19 will serve children of first responders, critical health
care workers and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers.
Headliners Combs, Church, Lynch and Brown back on the lineup for Oct. 29-Nov. 1 festival.
In Pima County, 90% of 7,000 employees are still going to work everyday; many city of Tucson employees are working remotely.
The number of Arizonans applying for jobless benefits approached 30,000 last week — about seven times the number of claims filed the week before, providing the first clear indicators of the effect COVID-19 is having on the state's economy.
Arizona governor's order listing essential services — such as golf courses and pawnbrokers — prohibits local governments from closing them down during the coronavirus emergency without state approval.
Tenants must notify the landlord in writing and provide supporting documentation.
Tucson-area utilities don’t want you to worry about your bills if your financial world has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Detectives determined a delivery man picked up the wrong package from El Rio Health Center that contained unused COVID-19 test kits, which have now been returned.
Stephen Maltzman and his wife, Donna DePesa, spent 11 days stuck in their cabin off the coast of Recife, Brazil.
On Tuesday, I included a note on the Tucson Giving page asking nonprofits what they needed in this time of crisis. The first organization I he…
Outdoor spaces, like trails and campsites, will remain open, but parks officials are asking people to continue practice social distancing while outdoors, as crowding at the park was a concern over the weekend.
Confirmed cases in Pima County increased to 42, up from 25 on Monday.
The death confirmed Monday evening, March 23, is Arizona's third, as health officials warn more are expected.
Jack Masterman, 89, fell at their Tucson home and developed pneumonia. He's trying to get to a skilled nursing rehabilitation center near their home, but needs to test negative for COVID-19 first.
UA researchers made 1,600 coronavirus test kits over the weekend, amid a nationwide shortage, and plan to make thousands more.
Community groups, food banks on front lines of helping less fortunate during health crisis.
"It's so that people in these situations can plan ahead. We're going to hope for the best but we're going to prepare for eventual escalation of this.''
House Republicans blocked a proposal to provide additional cash benefits to those who have been fired, laid off, furloughed or otherwise cannot go to work during the pandemic.
Attorneys in the Pima County Public Defender’s Office gave prosecutors a list of 139 inmates who they say should be released.
The court has gradually been limiting in-person services in order to limit potential exposure of the novel coronavirus.
Gigs are canceled, tours are off, but that hasn't stopped some Tucson musicians from reaching audiences virtually and through carry-out concerts.
The offer set no limits nor proof that you are unemployed.
Northwest Healthcare clinics are offering an easy-to-use screening option specific to COVID-19.
No questions asked and pay whatever you can, whether it's too little — or in some cases too much.
Coronavirus cases statewide increased more than 50% from Sunday, with the state health department reporting 234 confirmed cases Monday morning.
Gov. Doug Ducey wants federal dollars and an expanded role for the Arizona National Guard, saying the citizens, economy and infrastructure of the state have been “catastrophically affected” by COVID-19.
Gov. Doug Ducey said Sunday he is allocating $2 million from the Department of Economic Security for the state to contract with the Crisis Response Center to run a 2-1-1 service to provide information on COVID-19.
The most immediate problem is a sudden loss of volunteers, some of whom have been told to stay away because of their age or other risk factors.
Instructors across the University of Arizona work quickly to create online lesson plans and the few students still on campus seek resources to learn and live.
The “sniffing of the flower” is a thing of the past at some of Tucson’s most popular medical marijuana shops.
Tucsonans laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic can seek help from the Pima County One-Stop Career Center.
If you are like many in Tucson, you have found yourself working at home instead of in an office with coworkers. Unfortunately, some are home b…
The current expectations, a local economist says, is that it will be at least early 2021 when the economy could start growing again.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier warns that his detention center can’t handle a large number of quarantined inmates
Arizonans displaced from employment due to COVID-19 will be getting some financial relief.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pima County rose by five overnight to 17, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported.
This is the first part in a series that chronicles local restaurants.
As social distancing begins in earnest, we find that the need to rally together as a community grows stronger.
A man in his 50s with underlying health conditions from Maricopa County was the state's first known death from coronavirus.
Police say the man disguised himself as a delivery driver and stole the coronavirus test kits as employees were closing for the evening.
State officials reported its first known case in late January. The first confirmed virus death was made public Friday.
Vigilance fighting COVID-19 in Arizona is crucial, but not necessarily widespread testing, health officials say
Dr. Cara Christ, the director of State Health Services, said Friday Arizonans should pretty much forget about getting testing to determine if they have the virus.
Arizona has received a large shipment of medical supplies for health care professionals treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov…
Tim Steller's opinion: Arizona, Pima County figures give us false confidence about spread of COVID-19
Minimal testing means the official figures are severely undercounting the number of cases of COVID-19 in Pima County and Arizona
Even without a stay-at-home directive, the governor and his health director say that's still their advice, albeit one without enforcement.
With closures planned through at least April 10, Tucson-area school districts share their plans for instruction during the coronavirus outbreak.
Arizona At Work is maintaining a list of employers hiring right now throughout the state.
Starting Monday, a new statewide customer service line, 602-712-2700, will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to assist people who need to access MVD services remotely or need to set appointments.
Rural Metro Station 81, south of Tucson International Airport, serves about 5,000 residents.
There will be no interest or penalties for payments made after the original April 15 deadline.
A University of Arizona psychology professor offers advice for coping with anxiety and and tips for communicating with children and loved ones in times of uncertainty.
The annual fair, scheduled for April 16-26, falls within the 8-week period Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recommended all gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled, the Facebook post said.
Arizona children won’t be going back to school until mid-April at the earliest.
Announcement comes a day after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey imposed ban on gatherings of 50 or more in areas affected by the deadly virus.
Hoarding toilet paper may not be such a victimless crime after all.
Passengers are asked to use transit for essential trips and to practice social distancing, creating six feet of space between each other.
Keep kids busy during the coronavirus outbreak with these free online tools, serving preschoolers to 12th-graders and covering various subject matters.
An "alternate graduation experience" is being planned and graduates will be invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
Another case was confirmed in Pima County, officials said on Friday.
Starting today, the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area Visitor Center and the lower parking lot will be closed "for the health and safety of visitors and staff."
Facing increased pressure, Gov. Doug Ducey activated the National Guard to restock grocery store shelves, halted all elective surgeries and closed all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any county with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Daily Star editor: Our aim during coronavirus outbreak is to serve Tucson, not scare or sensationalize
This is a tough time for all of us.
Arizonans forced out of work due to COVID-19 may get jobless benefits. But not more than the minimum wage, no matter how much earned.
Volunteers are checking on seniors living alone.
They were moving late Thursday to adopt a no-growth budget to ensure Arizona government keeps operating during the health emergency.
YMCA branches of Southern Arizona temporarily suspended fitness, sports and aquatics programs, with employees focusing on providing emergency childcare for working families and prioritizing people who provide vital services.
The schedule change comes after the Pasqua Yaqui Nation announced it was temporarily closing its casinos in light of the pandemic.
Marana Mayor Ed Honea's emergency declaration is set to be stricter than those in place in Tucson, Pima County
Tucson City Court will be closed to most of the public starting Friday.
Pima County joins ban on dining-in at restaurants, establishes misdemeanor charge for offending biz owners
The measure prohibits the on-site consumption of food and drink at bars and eateries and also calls for the closure of fitness centers, movie theaters, bingo halls, performance venues and similar public gathering sites.
Wondering what to do if respiratory symptoms arise? Here are some guidelines for coronavirus testing
Symptoms to look for and when to seek professional help.
The number of positive cases being reported in Pima County is 7, as of Thursday morning.
Tucson's largest school district is working to assess the digital needs of its students while also finding ways to ensure employees are paid during the K-12 closures.
The Board of Supervisors will discuss Thursday whether to join Tucson in forcing closures to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Exactly how many people in Pima County have lost their jobs overall, or are facing decreased hours due to the virus outbreak of COVID-19, is not clear.
Tucson employees and business owners say they're facing hardships as customers stay home, and local governments institute new rules to fight t…
Hundreds attended regional tournament March 2-8, including some who played bridge with a Colorado woman who died of the virus
Democrats are holding out for relief for people affected by economic fallout from the virus.
If students are not back in school March 30, a proposal would suspend certain state laws and provide flexibility to educators.
Wednesday was the first day of classes after an extended spring break as the university moved to online courses under rules instituted during the virus outbreak.
Starting Thursday, Banner Health hospitals will not allow visitors in most situations. Tucson Medical Center has enacted a similar policy.
The wares of 250 national artists and Fourth Avenue merchants will be available online for purchase. Unfortunately, there's no virtual Indian fry bread.
The closure affects casino locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, Why/Ajo and the West Valley, in Glendale.
The Pastoral Center of the Diocese of Tucson is closed while employees and volunteers spend 14 days working from home, the diocese said Wednesday.
Pima County Superior Court has closed its law library and resource center and is offering online services starting Thursday.
Arizona Health Services says 265 people have been tested in Arizona, and results for 102 of the tests are pending.
Move follows the closings in Tucson of bars and orders by city officials that restaurants only offer take-out services.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero on Tuesday declared a local emergency, ordering many businesses to close, limiting restaurants to drive-thru and takeout, and warning those that do not adhere to the new regulations that they can be criminally charged.
Despite lack of direction from the state, Tucson-area schools jump to action to feed children in need
Days after the state called for an emergency shutdown of K-12 schools, district leaders are waiting on guidance on how to serve families in need and other critical matters.
We can't go out and work together to solve this problem, but we can still help our neighbors in need.
Banner-UMC and other health-care sites will soon have drive-through screening locations to allow symptomatic Arizonans to be tested, state officials say.
Banner Health hospitals, including Banner-University Medical Center Tucson and the south campus, will no longer allow visitors starting Thursd…
The number of people visiting Tumamoc Hill, more than 1,500 on each of the past three days, is far more than the recommended public gathering size.
Jury duty is suspended until April 10 for trials that have not yet begun.
Library staff will continue to work to provide some online services, including online reference.
The inn hopes to reopen May 1. The "wrenching" decision was made to protect employees and guests from COVID-19.
The closures will affect the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center and all Parks and Recreation programs.
Airlines announcing cuts include Allegiant, American Delta and Frontier; Southwest is cutting one route because of the Boeing 737 Max groundings.
KFMA parent company cancels and postpones all of its events through June.
Desert Diamond Casinos are open but with extra precautions.
The company cited COVID-19 and a goal of doing its part to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Lee said the county health department was notified and is assisting the school.
About 30 local officials, community leaders and entertainment industry representatives met behind closed doors Monday to talk about the economic toll the virus is having.
Official says as many as 500 aircraft might have to be grounded "system wide" in response to the pandemic.
Arizona officials also talked Monday about who is — and is not — eligible for testing, and other issues.
The directives for the diocese's more than 300,000 Catholics will be in effect at least through April 6.
Reid Park Zoo remains open but all presentations, as well as certain visitor amenities, are closed to limit traffic in high-touch areas and to…
Those who have an upcoming court date should contact their attorney or the court for updated information.
The UA is offering a 10% credit for students moving out from campus residences and exploring alternatives to the May 15 commencement.
PHOENIX — State lawmakers plan to adopt what might be called a no-frills budget for the coming year and then go home, at least temporarily, ac…
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona created the funds, chipping in $10,000 to ensure that critical services continue without interruption.
How a UA class studying abroad, including 8 football players, made their way home from Paris amid coronavirus chaos
The party of 24 wisely cut their trip short after President Trump announced travel would be suspended from Europe to the U.S.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all city recreation centers and aquatics facilities will be closed through the end of March, the Tucson Parks and…
AIA officials "will keep all processes in place for postseason tournaments," they said Monday.
The Pima women's basketball team was seeded No. 7 headed into the now-canceled NJCAA Women's Basketball Division II National Tournament.
As of Monday morning, there are 18 cases of coronavirus in Arizona.
The meeting Monday will be open to select business leaders, but not the public.
The closure will run through at least Friday, March 27.
The individual is an older adult and is currently recovering in an area hospital.
PHOENIX — Arizona’s top prosecutor is providing advice to state and local agencies on how to meet their legal obligations under the open meeti…
Two Republican lawmakers say they do not intend to come to the Capitol while there is a risk of viral contamination.
Coronavirus fears hit Tucson festivals like a gut punch.
The University of Arizona had said it would revisit returning to traditional in-person classes later in the semester. No it's going online through the rest of the year
A tumultuous week closed here with near hourly announcements of show cancellations and temporary venue closures.
The big carnival on the University of Arizona Mall was scheduled for April 3-5.
Mission San Xavier will close for masses and visitors starting 10 a.m. Saturday, the Diocese of Tucson said.
As of Saturday morning, 183 people had been tested by the state health lab: 12 were positive; 50 were pending; and 121 were negative.
Pima County jail and correctional facilities have not changed their policies as all visitation is done via video.
Pima County health officials are trying to determine where the second patient contracted the virus.
I knew things could go badly, but it took me a while to wrap my mind around all the different ways.
The major tourism attraction, north of Tucson near Oracle, has suspended all public activities.
State, county and local governments have official websites to release information about the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, about 400 older adults who are registered to receive meals at the centers can pick-up frozen meals, said Pima Council on Aging officials.
Arizona Theatre Co. has put the Tucson production of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" on hiatus starting Saturday, March 14 through the end of …
Refunds will be available, but the cirque giant is hoping to reschedule the run.
The NJCAA announced the suspended season Friday afternoon, while also extending the hardship season competition ruling to 60%.
Fred Ronstadt, executive director of the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association said they decided to cancel the event in the best interest of the community.
A student group from Marana High is temporarily stuck in London after President Trump announced travel restrictions late Wednesday over COVID-19.
UA football program suspends team activities because of coronavirus; pro day, recruiting still being figured out
Arizona began spring practice March 2, and its spring game was scheduled for April 4; pro day was set for Tuesday, March 17.
In-person classes will move to virtual instruction when possible because of COVID-19 concerns.
In response to growing fears regarding the spread of the coronavirus, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Thursday a number of sweeping refor…
'The past 24 hours have felt like a bad dream:' Arizona players, coaches react to coronavirus canceling NCAA Tournament
Reactions from the Arizona Wildcats as coronavirus disrupts the sports world, canceling the NCAA Tournament and other global sporting events.
Pima County Animal Care is asking owners who are not facing an immediate crisis to hold off on surrendering healthy pets for up to four weeks.
Allows for the Arizona health director to use up to $5 million immediately, request rest of funds as needed. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the measure Thursday.
World Baseball Classic qualifiers postponed; Roadrunners, Sugar Skulls and FC Tucson seasons put on hold
Sports teams across Tucson are reacting to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Marana canceled or postponed several public events Thursday, saying in a news release that it was a precautionary measure against the spread o…
The event was scheduled to take over 4.5 miles of Tucson and South Tucson, temporarily turning streets car-free.
"I just had to tell my team that our season is over. Just like that," UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes tweets.
The coronavirus can cause severe medical problems in elderly patients so care facilities have taken steps to limit the number of visitors
Decision comes one day after league announced it was closing games to fans. Wildcats were scheduled to play USC at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Decision puts a damper on an annual tradition many put on par with New Year's Eve.
The governor's order allows the state to tap into more funding to fight the COVID-19 virus.
The UA also will move to online instruction "wherever possible," President Robert C. Robbins said in a news release.
Only essential staff and limited family members will be allowed to attend the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments — both of which are expected to include the Arizona Wildcats.
No virus-related deaths in Arizona have been reported.
Rapidly changing coronavirus news "created a little awkwardness” when the puck dropped. Team could find more clarity on Thursday.
UA baseball, softball games against Oregon State will be limited to 'essential' personnel, following Pac-12 lead
In a late-night statement, UA says it will "also continue to monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from our campus partners as well as government agencies including the Center for Disease Control, Arizona Department of Health Services and Pima County Health."
Pac-12 closes all sporting events, including hoops tournament, to fans because of coronavirus concerns
Only essential staff, media, friends and family will be allowed in T-Mobile Arena.
The livestream happened Wednesday morning.
A major change is the canceling of a celebration dinner that draws about 4,000 people.
Texas singer-songwriter said he and his band are pulling out of several shows as a precaution to keep their fans safe from the virus.
Schools will be able to decide themselves whether to bring bands and cheerleaders to the Pac-12 Tournament.
The individual with COVID-19 lives in unincorporated Pima County and recently returned from travel in an area with community spread of the virus.
Several of the more than 100 authors who canceled cited COVID-19 virus concerns, though no cases have been confirmed in Pima County.
Gov. Doug Ducey said he is resisting various legislative proposals for tax cuts that would reduce state revenues by $300 million or more.
Health officials from the state and Pinal County are investigating the latest diagnosis.
No cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed locally, Pima County administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Friday.
The University of Arizona planned to have a big presence in the Texas music, arts, and technology festival.
The diocese of Tucson has established steps that local churches can take to help prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19.
Organizers say sanitation stations will be available at the festival along with an extra 300 hand pumps at exhibitor booths.
For now, local schools are focusing on hygiene and encouraging sick children and staff to stay home. Officials say school closures could have severe and adverse impacts.
Cara Christ, state health director, said Arizona has tested 26 Arizonans for the novel virus, with 24 tests negative, one positive and one with results pending.
Lab tests conducted the day before confirmed the man, who is in his 20s and lives in the Phoenix area, has been infected with COVID-19.
"In general, UA is ... restricting travel — South Korea was added to the list yesterday — and alerting people of the risks, while being careful not to be excessively alarmist."
Post 9/11 law would allow state officials to quarantine individuals and call in the National Guard, law enforcement to deal with any widespread illness.
No cases of the virus have been reported in Pima County, although officials have screened 79 people who had traveled to China.
The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center and the Tucson chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans postpone events amid concerns about the virus that originated in China.
As Tucson prepares for its annual gem show, health experts and tourism boosters are trying to calm public fears that the crush of visitors could carry in coronavirus.
This Saturday's Global Chinese New Year Festival Show at UA is cancelled over growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.
Arizona's biggest beer distributor to restaurants, bars and retail outlets has set up a fund to pay employees furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boca Tacos is selling a pandemic T-shirt to help its workers; Catalina Mexican restaurant says you can eat free.
