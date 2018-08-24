El gobierno federal ha otorgado un permiso por 30 días a una mujer mexicana para que viaje a Tucsón a visitar a su marido en agonía.
Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza había negado hace unos días la petición de Gloria Arellano, supuestamente por el castigo de 10 años que le impusieron al acusarla de quedarse a vivir en el país después de que su visa venció.
El congresista demócrata Raúl Grijalva, junto con funcionarios públicos locales, sostuvo una conferencia de prensa el jueves 23 de agosto como un llamado a las autoridades para que el gobierno otorgara a la familia “una pizca de compasión”.
“Me da mucho gusto que hayan revertido la decisión original, creo que la familia De la Rosa luchó muy fuerte por su muy necesaria reunificación temporal en este momento triste”, dijo Grijalva.
“Sin las voces de miles, la reunificación de esta familia no habría sido posible. Debemos seguir buscando una vía compasiva para hacer frente a nuestra crisis migratoria que ha separado familias por mucho tiempo”, dijo.
La oficina de Grijalva, cuyo personal conoce a la familia desde hace casi una década, también trabajó con los De la Rosa para presentar información adicional a CBP, como una carta médica más detallada, expedientes escolares y la copia de un permiso especial que Arellano recibió en el 2011, cuando su esposo sufrió el primer derrame cerebral. También había una petición en línea en apoyo a Gloria Arellano que para la mañana del viernes 24 tenía más de 11 mil firmas.
“No lo podía creer cuando me enteré”, dijo Bill de la Rosa, de 24 años, después de escuchar la noticia esta mañana. “Inmediatamente empecé a imaginármela a ella de este lado, en su vieja casa, y a nosotros como una familia”.
Esta decisión significa “el mundo entero” para esta familia, dijo el estudiante de postgrado.
Arsenio de la Rosa, de 85 años, se encuentra actualmente en un centro de salud tras sufrir un segundo derrame y le han dado sólo unas semanas de vida.
Arellano ha vivido en Nogales, Sonora, desde el 2009, cuando se le impidió regresar a Estados Unidos después de presentarse en el Consulado de Estados Unidos en Juárez para una cita por la solicitud de la residencia norteamericana, como se lo había recomendado su abogado.
Debido a su historial migratorio, automáticamente se le impidió volver.
Desde entonces, sus cuatro hijos han aprendido a cuidarse entre sí y a cuidar a su papá, de edad avanzada, muchas veces apoyándose en la red comunitaria que ellos mismos han formado a su alrededor.
Arellano dijo que estaba sumamente agradecida con el gobierno y con todas las personas que la apoyaron.
Cuando recibió la llamada de Bill, dijo que sintió escalofríos por todo el cuerpo, “dime que no es broma, que no estás jugando”, le dijo.
“Es en serio mamá, en serio”, le respondió él.
“Yo sé que la esperanza es lo último que muere”, dijo ella.
ENGLISH VERSION
The federal government has granted a Mexican woman a 30-day pass to travel to Tucson to see her dying husband.
Customs and Border Protection had denied Gloria Arellano’s request earlier this week citing a 10-year ban she has for living in the country illegally after overstaying a visa.
Congressman Raúl Grijalva, along with local elected officials, held a press conference Thursday calling on the government to grant the family a “sliver of compassion.”
"I’m really glad they reversed their original decision, I think the de la Rosa family advocated very strongly for this very necessary momentary reunification of their family in this sad time," Grijalva said.
"Without the voices of thousands, reuniting this family would not have been possible. We must continue to seek out a compassionate way to deal with our immigration crisis that for too long has separated families,” he said.
Grijalva's office, whose staff has known the family for nearly a decade, also worked with the family to present additional information to CBP, including a more detailed medical letter, pictures, school transcripts and a copy of the previous parole Arellano was granted in 2011, when her husband suffered his first stroke. An online petition also has more than 11,000 signatures by Friday morning.
"I was in complete disbelief when I found out," said Bill de la Rosa, 24, after hearing the news this morning. "I immediately started imagining her on this side, in her old home, and us as a family."
This decision means "the world," to his family, added the graduate student.
Arsenio de la Rosa, 85, is currently in a health center after suffering his second stroke and has been given only a few weeks to live.
Arellano has lived in Nogales, Sonora since 2009, when she was barred from coming back to the United States after going to an appointment for a green card at the U.S. Consulate in Juárez, Mexico, on the advice of her attorney.
Due to her prior immigration history she was automatically barred from coming back.
Since then, her four children have learned to care for each other and their elderly father, often relying on a network of community they built around themselves.
Arellano said she was extremely grateful to the government and everyone else who supported her.
When she got the call from Bill she said she felt chills go up and down her body, "tell me it is not a joke, that you are not joking," she said.
"It's true mom, it's true," he replied.
"I know hope is the last thing to die," she said.