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We’ve all seen them, the accidental signs that turn into comedy gold. A few burned-out bulbs or missing letters can transform an ordinary business sign into something completely unexpected.

These little sign mishaps have become a favorite part of internet humor, proving that sometimes the funniest moments happen when things don’t go exactly as planned.

Now, an Arizona hotel is getting the viral spotlight, not because of a special deal, a luxury stay or a grand opening, but because of a sign outage that had the internet laughing. TikTok user “rrootitoot” posted a five-second video showing him and his friends walking by the hotel and noticing the missing letters on the sign.

In the clip, they laugh and jokingly say, “Hol? Hol Monsta?” in an accent, turning the simple sign malfunction into a hilarious moment.

The video has since racked up nearly 147,000 likes last week, with viewers adding their own witty comments and keeping the joke alive.

What is Monte Vista known for?

The Hotel Monte Vista in Flagstaff is known for much more than a viral sign moment.

Built in 1927, the historic hotel has long been a landmark in downtown Flagstaff and is famous for its old Hollywood connections, with many celebrities staying there over the years.

It also sits near historic Route 66 and has become part of the city’s character and history.